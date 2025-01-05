Kwanzaa Celebration In Virginia Beach Observes 4th Principle—Cooperative Economics

VIRGINIA BEACH

Women Against Violence (WAV) and CVUU Social Justice Committee hosted a celebration of Kwanzaa on Sunday, December 29th, 2024, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Coastal Virginia Unitarian Universalist Church.

This year marks the 58th year of Kwanzaa, founded in 1966 in California by Dr. Maulana Karenga, a college professor, as an annual celebration of African American culture from December 26 to January 1. It is based on African harvest festival traditions from various parts of West, East, as well as Southeast Africa. Twenty-first-century estimates place the number of Americans who celebrate Kwanzaa between 500,000 and 2,000,000.

The Virginia Beach program opened with the libation or pouring of water on a plant, an African tradition symbolizing the gift of honor to the ancestors of African descent. It was followed by the lighting of the seven candles of Kwanzaa. Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa is dedicated to practicing one of the principles, as follows:

1.Umoja (Unity): To strive for and to maintain unity in the family, community, nation, and race.

2.Kujichagulia (Self-determination): To define and name ourselves, as well as to create and speak for ourselves.

3.Ujima (Collective work and responsibility): To build and maintain our community together and make our brothers’ and sisters’ problems our problems and to solve them together.

4.Ujamaa (Cooperative economics): To build and maintain our own stores, shops, and other businesses and to profit from them together.

5.Nia (Purpose): To make our collective vocation the building and developing of our community in order to restore our people to their traditional greatness.

6.Kuumba (Creativity): To do always as much as we can, in the way we can, in order to leave our community more beautiful and beneficial than we inherited it.

7.Imani (Faith): To believe with all our hearts in our people, our parents, our teachers, our leaders, and the righteousness and victory of our struggle.

The local ceremony highlighted the fourth principle of Kwanzaa, Ujamaa – Cooperative Economics, featuring a panel of local entrepreneurs including Brenda Andrews, publisher of the New Journal and Guide, Michelle Griffin, proprietor of the Norfolk Montessori Academy, Sia Alexander, owner of Pure Lagos Gallery & Boutique, Seko Varner, owner of the Greenbook and Positive Vibes DJ; and Shelton Muhummad, of Our Light Program.

During the event, WAV introduced its newly established Council of Elders and made inductions of distinguished Elders into the inaugural Council. Those inducted were: Nana Rev. Dr. Yvonne Delk, Nana Cynthia Rodgers, Nana Carolyn Chesson Johnson, Nana Dr. Bertha Escoffery, Nana Thelma Carroll,, Esq., Nana Shirley Edwards, Nana Charles Ford, Nana Pearl Colden Johnson, Nana Mae Brekenridge Haywood, Baba Ogunjimin, Nana Opal Bilal, Nana Anita Harrell, Nana Marian Todd Reid, Nana Dr. E. Curtis Alexander, Nana Ferne Taylor, and the Hon Nana Paul Riddick.

Women Against Violence (WAV) is dedicated to empowering communities and advocating for change. If interested, please contact Diana Chappell at 757-466-7077 The CVUU Social Justice Committee works to promote equality, justice, and unity in the Coastal Virginia region.

Other organizers were The New Journal and Guide (media sponsor) and The Hampton Roads Greenbook, a comprehensive directory, available as a free downloadable app and website, that spotlights Black and minority-owned businesses.

