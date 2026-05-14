Kiggans Riles Dems With Interview Suggestion On “Cotton-Picking Hands”

NJG Newswire

HAMPTON ROADS

Democrats were swift in responding to a Richmond radio interview in which 2nd District Congresswoman Jen Kiggans agreed with the host whose language the Dems found offensive.

During the interview, the show’s host discussed U.S. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and his involvement in the Virginia Democratic redistricting efforts.

Kiggans, a Republican representing parts of Hampton Roads and running for reelection in November, agreed with the host when he suggested that Jeffries should keep his “cotton-picking hands off Virginia.”

Now Kiggans is facing calls to resign for a statement the Dems deem divisive, disrespectful and racist.

The Virginia Second Congressional District Chapter of the Democratic Black Caucus of Virginia was among groups to respond.

“At a time when our nation continues to grapple with issues of racial division and historical injustice, elected leaders must understand the weight and impact of the language they choose to use. The phrase ‘cotton-picking’ evokes painful imagery tied to the exploitation and oppression of African-Americans during one of the darkest chapters in American history.”

The Caucus called on Kiggans to disavow the use of “this racially charged language and commit to conducting political discourse with the dignity, respect, and inclusiveness that Virginians deserve.”

Kiggans responded on social media: “This is precisely what’s wrong with Democrats. Every lie and distortion is intended to distract from getting their hats handed to them and the Virginia Supreme Court’s clear message: stop trying to rig our elections.”

She continued, “The radio host should not have used that language and I do not -and did not – condone it. It was obvious to anyone listening that I was agreeing Hakeem Jefferies should stay out of Virginia.”