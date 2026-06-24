Keeping History Alive: Audrey Perry Williams Prepares As ASALH 111th Conference Heads To Norfolk

NORFOLK

Audrey Landell Perry Williams marks a milestone year as she prepares for the 111th annual Association for the Study of African-American Life and History conference.

A mother, historian, dedicated church member and president of the Hampton Roads branch of the Association for the Study of African-American Life and History (ASALH), Williams has spent decades preserving and sharing African-American history. This year, her work is taking center stage through several major projects, including the upcoming ASALH annual conference Sept. 23-27 at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott, releasing her first book and celebrating her church’s 130th anniversary.

For Williams, the ASAHL conference is more than an annual gathering. It is an opportunity to inspire the next generation to preserve and share Black history.

This fall, historians, educators, authors and community leaders from all over are expected to attend the five-day conference, which will feature luncheons, panel discussions, vendors, book signings, historical tours and presentations centered on the preservation and advancement of African-American history.

Among the featured guests is “Hidden Figures” author Margot Lee Shetterly, whose book tells the story of Black female mathematicians in the early 1960’s who worked at Hampton’s NASA’s Langley Research Center. Their groundbreaking work helped launch America’s space program, bringing Hampton Roads’ Black history to national audiences.

Shetterly is one of several nationally recognized speakers scheduled to participate throughout the week.

“Pay attention to those sessions,” says Williams. “Think in terms of ‘what can I do in the future to ensure that our history is continually told accurately.’”

Serving as Hampton Roads’ ASALH president for the past decade, Williams has dedicated much of her life to historical preservation and education. A graduate of Norfolk State University and Hampton University, she spent 27 years developing educational and instructional systems for all branches of the U.S. military.

Williams began her journey with ASALH around 2010 as a chartered member helping to curate events throughout the Hampton Roads area. Two years later, after being recognized for her leadership as a historian, she was invited by community leaders to help establish the Hampton Roads branch. Chartered in 2012 under the leadership of William Harvey, the organization elected Williams president in 2016.

Founded in 1915 by Dr. Carter G. Woodson, often referred to as the “Father of Black History,” ASALH has spent more than a century researching, preserving and promoting African American history. Woodson also established Negro History Week in 1926, which later evolved into Black History Month.

In her role as ASALH President she aims to preserve the values of late Woodson. “He felt we should tell the history of the world void of national bias, race, hatred, and religious prejudice. We all are a part of the history of this world,” she says.

As preparations continue for the conference, Williams acknowledges the work required to organize an event of its size and significance.

“If we don’t tell our story accurately it’s not going to get told,” she says.

In addition to her leadership with ASALH, Williams is helping commemorate another milestone this year: the upcoming 130th anniversary of First Baptist Church East End in Newport News.

Founded in 1896, the church traces its beginnings to a congregation that first gathered under a tree just 31 years after the end of slavery.

“That says a lot for those people,” says Williams. “Just think, they didn’t teach us how to read or write, we had no rights and these people decided to start a church that’s still standing today.”

A lifelong member whose family has been connected to the church since 1943, Williams has served in numerous roles, including choir member, Sunday school teacher and church historian. She hopes to use both her position with ASALH and her church leadership to encourage congregations to become active centers of historical education.

“We need to start telling our story because we are a testimony that there is a God. There is no other group of people that have endured what we as Blacks have and we are still here thriving,” she says.

Williams’ passion for preserving history extends beyond institutions and organizations. Earlier this year, she became a first-time author with the release of “Virginia Mae Burnette Perry/Perry,” a tribute to her mother published May 20.

“My mother was an amazing person. For her to be a Black woman with only a high school education and everything she did was for us. So many women would not have survived if they went through what my mom went through.”

The book chronicles the life of Virginia Mae Burnette Perry, highlighting her perseverance as a beautician, church member, mother and community advocate during a period when opportunities for Black women were often limited.

“I want readers to learn to have faith and step out based on the faith and know that you can do anything if you just ask God,” she says.

Between leading a branch of a national historical organization, helping prepare for her church’s anniversary celebration and promoting her new book, Williams remains committed to preserving the stories of those who came before her.

“What keeps me going is that I know there’s more to our story and we don’t know the whole story. My focus is to teach our children the history and God has given me the avenue to do just that.”

Williams hopes those attending the annual ASAHL conference will leave inspired to continue researching, preserving and sharing African American history in their own communities. She says volunteers are still needed to help welcome attendees and support conference activities throughout the week.

Registration remains open for the Sept. 23-27 conference, and those interested in attending or volunteering can find more information on ASALH’s website.