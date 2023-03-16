Kappas Will Convene Regional Conference In Norfolk, Mar. 23-26

NORFOLK

The annual meeting of the Eastern Province of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., will be headquartered at the Norfolk Sheraton Waterside Hotel, March 23-26, 2023. The Province Board of Directors will meet Thursday night, and the chartering of the Gainesville-Manassas (VA) Alumni Chapter will be held after the board’s deliberations.

At its public meeting on Friday, March 24, at 7 p.m., the organization will pay homage to the members of the United States Armed Forces and will present the Distinguished Community Service Award to three Hampton Roads stalwarts: the Honorable Raymond A. Jackson, United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Virginia; the Honorable L. Louise Lucas, president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate; and Dr. Cardell C. Patillo, chairman of the Portsmouth City School Board. The Friday night program is open to the general public.

A fellowship luncheon will be held on Friday, March 24 to generate funds to augment the Kappa Alpha Psi Foundation, Inc., the fraternity’s philanthropic organ.

During the Achievement and Awards luncheon scheduled for Saturday, March 25, the Flagship Province will recognize delegates for their individual accomplishments in various fields of human endeavor. The Council of Past Eastern Province Polemarchs will be feted during a notable tribute.

Dr. Howard-John Wesley, senior pastor of the historic Alfred Street Baptist Church of Alexandria, Virginia, will deliver the keynote address at Saturday night’s closed banquet. Pastor Wesley is the 78th recipient of the coveted Laural Wreath Award, the organization’s highest honor. Various social activities, clinics, and informational sessions are planned for the weekend, which will culminate with an inspirational breakfast on Sunday, March 26.

Charles E. Exum, Jr., 29th Eastern Province Polemarch, will preside over the plenary sessions and the array of fun-filled events and entertainment. Members of the Portsmouth-Suffolk (VA) Alumni Chapter and the undergraduates of Eta Omega – chartered at Norfolk’s Old Dominion University – are the local hosts. Dr. Joseph N. Yearwood, III, chairman of the Province Planning Committee, is coordinating the annual convention. This year’s theme is, “Embracing Achievement: A Call to Service.”

The Eastern Province Corps of Kappa Alpha Psi Silhouettes will also be meeting and will attend all public programs and social events. Silhouette Audrey M. Bennett is the regional president.