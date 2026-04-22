Justin Fairfax: His Fall From Grace

By Brenda H. Andrews

Publisher

New Journal and Guide

For many of us in the Black Community, the fall from grace of Justin Fairfax has weighed heavily both collectively and individually as we have grieved the murder-suicide by his hands on Thursday morning April 16.

The topic of Justin and his wife, Cerina, has come up everywhere we’ve assembled, including church, since Justin shot to death his talented and successful dentist wife of 26 years, and then himself at their Northern Virginia home.

In churches on Sunday, we lifted up prayers for the devastated family members, especially the two Fairfax children left behind, and in our circles, we keep retelling the story in disbelief that the unimaginable really happened.

No. Not Justin. Not Cerina.

In the midst of this, many have expressed thankfulness that the lives of the children were spared in the unimaginable tragedy.

Accounts in major media outlets offer the repeating details of how Justin, 47, and Cerina, 49, were involved in “messy divorce proceedings.” They had been estranged for two years, but shared the same house with their two children.

In July 2025, Cerina filed for divorce. Just two weeks before the fatal shootings, Justin was ordered to move out of the house by April 30, with a judge also ordering him to be fined $300 for each day he continued not to comply with orders. He also was ordered to compensate Cerina for money he owed her, and he lost custody of their children.

Court filings during the proceedings show that Justin was unemployed for some time, almost completely broke, drank heavily and had withdrawn from the family, occupying his separate quarters in the house.

A written opinion from Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Timothy J. McEvoy described Dr. Cerina Fairfax as the family’s primary breadwinner, calling her “a port in a storm for her children.” Patients from her dental practice have described her lovingly as warm and professional.

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A lengthy article in the Washington Post on April 18 included interviews with six of Justin’s friends who reported they evidenced Justin’s mental and emotional decline as his public and private worlds increasingly deteriorated in recent years. And though they encouraged him to seek professional counseling to help him pull himself together, he refused.

While that decline worsened in recent months as his marriage unraveled, and they worried what harm he might do to himself, they were stunned that he would kill his wife before taking his own life.

One friend said Justin, at the time of his fatal actions, was “utterly broke,” having to rely on WiFi at Panera’s to file his court proceedings because he was locked out of the family’s WiFi and refrigerator, with Cerina keeping a small fridge in her bedroom.

He was borrowing money from family and friends to pay for court pleadings and to put gas in the car borrowed from his mother that he drove.

What triggered the final act of violence may never be known. But it is known Justin recently had been served paperwork associated with an upcoming court proceeding, which may have led to the shootings.

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Just seven years ago, Justin Fairfax was on top of his world – jovial, popular, and respected – embraced, especially, by the Black community. As a former federal prosecutor and civil litigator, he was serving as the 41st Lieutenant Governor of Virginia from 2018-2022. He was the second African-American elected to the State House, and for a short time in 2019, he was poised to become Governor when a scandal broke out involving sitting Governor Ralph Northam.

Instead, Justin’s political and law career path took a sudden dive in 2019 when two women appeared with back-to-back previously unreported sexual assault allegations against him, dating to 2000 and 2004. Justin admitted the sexual encounters had occurred but called them consensual, as national media kept the stories alive in the public’s eye.

The allegat

ions were never proven to be true and later lost the media’s attention after Northam’s scandal subsided and he continued in his seat.

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Nor were the allegations ever investigated by the FBI as Justin requested, nor was Justin ever charged in either case. Despite calls for him to resign, he served out the remainder of his term. But the women’s charges proved effective in derailing Justin’s career path and his earlier reputation never recovered, though his popularity in the Black community remained.

The last years of his life Justin spent “obsessed” over his derailment, friends say. For a period of time, he did some legal work after leaving public office, but also he spent time trying to keep public and media attention on the allegations to prove them wrong. Said a Post interviewee, “He was still looking for justice, for vindication, and for somebody to hear him.”

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In his poem “Harlem,” Langston Hughes asks what happens to a dream deferred?

The imagery in the poem answers that it may dry up or fester; it may become passive or it may lose its energy and purpose, essentially waste away, becoming a tainted version of its original self.

In the case of Justin Fairfax, he had much to offer his family and himself, and the world. And he did so, until he fell prey to the demons that bound him to a flawed dream; until he was only a diminished version of his original self.

His “dream” was to exonerate himself of the doubt cast upon his character; to prove to the world he was not an imposter whose earlier success was accidental or undeserved. It was a flawed dream that festered until it destroyed his sense of who he really had become.

Paying attention to the importance of maintaining good mental health is as important as maintaining good dental health to keep your teeth intact and controlling your blood pressure and cholesterol to protect your heart from attacks.

Yet, when it comes to talking about maintaining and treating mental health, we slack off in America. The sigma of mental health disorder is still the order of the day, too often. This needs to change.

Many people have been affected by Justin’s demons, especially Dr. Cerina Fairfax, who deserved to live out her own life, and the two young people who lost both parents.

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We all must learn to take better care of our whole selves—mind, body and soul. This is a choice; this is a decision. This is especially true for African Americans in the public’s eye and under scrutiny because of their value to bringing alive the dreams of our ancestors for our people. We cannot afford the consequences we may create when we deny the dream killer is real and works to steal, kill or destroy our divine destiny.

If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.