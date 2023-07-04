Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Black Arts and Culture

John Lewis Stamp Debuts July 21

The new John Lewis stamp pays tribute to the late congressman and civil rights icon, highlighting his lifelong commitment to civic participation.

Published

John Lewis Stamp Debuts July 21

By Rosaland Tyler

Associate Editor

New Journal and Guide

A postal stamp that honors Georgia Congressman John Lewis recently became one of more than 100 stamps that honor deceased African Americans. 

Recently, Congressional members from both political parties unveiled the new postal stamp during a  June 21 ceremony in Statuary Hall at the Capitol. The new stamp shows Lewis’ photo. It was  snapped by a Time Magazine photographer in 2013.The price of a Forever stamp never changes once it is purchased. The official dedication ceremony for the John Lewis Forever stamp is scheduled for July 21 at Morehouse College in Atlanta.

Other tributes to Lewis will include an August renaming ceremony at the main post office in Atlanta. It will be named after Lewis, who died at age 80 in 2020 of Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The stamp’s recent debut follows a two-and-a-half year, behind-the-scenes lobbying effort launched by the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation, which is named after Lewis and his late wife, who was 73 when she died in 2012.

“The Foundation reached out to the postal service a couple of weeks after Lewis’ passing in July 2020 because we saw it as an appropriate and great honor to place John Lewis on a commemorative forever stamp,” said Linda Earley Chastang, president and CEO of the John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lewis’ new forever stamp aims to underscore his lifelong commitment to civic participation. Lewis often used the term ‘“good trouble” to describe his involvement in the 1960s Civil Rights Movement. He served as an Atlanta City Council member from 1981-86. He served 33 years as a U.S. congressman before he passed on July 17, 2020.

Lewis’ new postal stamp is one of a hundred or more postal stamps that honor high-profile African Americans including Frederick Douglass, George Washington Carver, Paul Lawrence Dunbar, Harriet Tubman, the Rev. Dr. Martin L. King Jr., Duke Ellington, and Maya Angelou.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

NJG 2023 Calendar

Purchase Through Paypal

You may find these interesting

Hampton Roads Community News

The Candidates now gear up for November General Election Race

Candidates from the Democratic and Republican parties are gearing up for the November General Election, where control of the Virginia General Assembly is at...

5 days ago

Black Arts and Culture

Two Hampton Roads Leaders Honored During Dominion Program

Two Hampton Roads leaders, Col. Quentin Joseph Smith Jr. and Sheila Bowen Taylor, were honored during the Dominion Energy and Library of Virginia's Strong...

3 days ago

Civil

Norfolk Cuts Ribbon On 164-Unit Affordable Housing Community

NORFOLK Norfolk civic and business leaders joined Norfolk city and state officials and partners in celebrating the Grand Opening and ribbon cutting of Market...

5 days ago

Black Arts and Culture

NSU Partners With Nonprofit In New Women’s Program

Norfolk State University partners with Black BRAND to launch Women Who Lead, a professional development program aimed at empowering low- and moderate-income minority women...

5 days ago
%d bloggers like this: