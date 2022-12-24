JESUS GIVES US ETERNAL LIFE

John 3, 5, 10 NKJV

Being sinful human beings, we deserve to die, but Jesus took our place on the cross and paid the death penalty for us! Because He, being innocent, carried our guilt and received our punishment. Through Him, instead of perishing we will have eternal life. This promise is made in John 3: 15 by saying that “whoever believes in Him should not perish, but have eternal life.” This promise is also repeated in John 3:16 and John 5: 24.

With Jesus as our Savior, our life is filled with more meaning and with satisfaction in Him (John 10: 10). Think of all the miracles He performed for their physical well-being, but He was more concerned about them spiritually.

While we are still living in this world, how can we start to enjoy what it means to have everlasting life? What does it mean in our daily living? As we behold the Savior’s matchless love, we will be elevated in thought, purified in our hearts and by all means we will be transformed in character. The plan of salvation becomes more real to us and thoughts of Calvary awaken living and sacred emotions in our hearts.

How does the death of Christ on the cross reveal the mercy of God? Salvation is a gift from God and it is free for all believers. If we could work for eternal life with our efforts and good deeds, what would that say about the seriousness of sin? Think about the price Jesus Christ paid for our salvation!

In our time on earth, we live among some great artists, thinkers and powerful people who may be well known, but Jesus Christ is the only person whose life and works will endure beyond time. He claimed to have been the bread from heaven and when we feed on this bread, we will live forever.

Remember how Peter spoke in John 6: 68 -69 after Jesus saw doubtful behavior from some disciples. Peter said, “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life. We have come to believe and to know that you are the Holy One of God.” Let us thank Jesus for the gift of eternal life as we continue to fellowship with Him today and forever. We are in need of His power and mercy to change and grow in His Spirit. Let us boldly share the gospel (Acts 4: 29).

Let us ask God to help us see clearly what we value, to show us where our heart is and to help us seek His kingdom above all else! Our values reveal the state of our heart. When we struggle in the circumstances of life, encouraging words from others can lift our spirits and our eyes to the Lord who uses trials to achieve His purposes for our good and for His honor.

When we invite Jesus to come into our lives as our Lord and Savior, we join all those who have followed Him in a new life that will last forever! Jesus is the man beyond time. He is the Son of God who gives us eternal life and He is waiting for our surrender.

Mrs. Gladys McElmore is a native of Essex County, Va., and lives today in Norfolk. She is the founder of the Kathryn Bibbins Memorial Bible Study group.