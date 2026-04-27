Jazzteenth: First-of-Its-Kind Juneteenth Fest To Debut at Va. Beach Oceanfront

By Le’Ren Jones

Special to the New Journal and Guide

This June will mark the fifth year that Juneteenth has been recognized as a national holiday. As calendars fill up with cultural festivals and celebratory events, a first-of-its-kind Juneteenth festival is set to premiere on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this summer with headliners Keke Wyatt and Vivian Green featuring appearances from Aliah Sheffield and Butcher Brown. Jazzteenth, the only Juneteenth celebration in Virginia Beach endorsed by the City, will take place Saturday, June 20. It is free and open to the public.

Jazzteenth brings the worlds of jazz, R&B, cultural arts, and community-centered programming to the area. Taking place on the 24th Street stage, its emphasis on jazz and R&B music makes it the first festival of its kind to debut on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. When asked why he chose to amplify the genre, George “G-Man” Waters, the event’s producer, said he aims to provide a distinct experience for the Hampton Roads area that speaks to the heart of Juneteenth.

“We didn’t want this to be like other Juneteenth events,” Waters said. “We want to celebrate what Juneteenth is really about.”

The Virginia Beach Oceanfront once excluded Black people from frequenting its beaches, staying on its resorts, and working in its surrounding businesses. During this time of segregation and prejudice, Juneteenth celebrations became popular among Black Virginians as a way to celebrate their freedom, showcase their creative abilities and interests, and create joyful experiences.

Bringing jazz and R&B, two undeniably Black musical expressions, center stage at one of Virginia’s previously segregated beaches is no small feat. G-Man Management was awarded the City of Virginia Beach contract to produce the Juneteenth celebration for the city. Waters’ live event production division, G-Man Live, will provide a culturally rich experience that highlights this musical heritage.

In pursuit of this goal, Waters is sourcing the event’s creative and artistic talent directly from the community. Jazzteenth will include a local artist showcase that features both emerging and established artists within the area. His approach has already proven successful, earning the support of the city’s underground artists.

“Ever since we announced it,” Waters stated, “we’ve received a lot of support from artists who don’t have a big platform in the jazz world here.”

Bands announced to perform at the event so far include Romonta and Friends, The Fuzz Band, The Champagne Band, and La Primavera Strings.

Jazzteenth further demonstrates its connection to the community through the inclusion of youth activities and collaboration with local schools, including Green Run High School, Kempsville High School, College Park Elementary School, and Norfolk State University.

“I can’t talk enough about the youth,” George Waters expressed. “We get to showcase all of the different talents that they have.”

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The youth activities will include cultural dances, drum-making workshops, and interactive educational programs.

In addition to youth engagement initiatives, Jazzteenth aims to influence tourism and economic development within the city. Taking place at one of Virginia Beach’s main attractions, the festival will attract residents, visiting tourists, and returning transplants. Waters anticipates that the diverse audience attracted by the jazz festival will have a positive impact on surrounding businesses. “We want people to try the different restaurants and hotels and see the resort area.”

While jazz is the central focus of the festival, the event will feature creative and educational activities that speak to the interests of all who attend. Jazzteenth aims to serve the diverse needs and interests of the community spanning from a gospel kick-off and local artist showcases to all-day cultural youth workshops and panel discussions featuring community leaders,

“It’s not just about the music. That’s just the entertainment part of it. It’s really about the community,” George Waters said.