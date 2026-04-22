Intimate Partner Violence and Firearm-Related Harm Is A Public Health Crisis; National Medical Association Issues Statement On Recent Nationwide Tragedies

WASHINGTON, D.C.

The tragic killing of eight children in Shreveport, Louisiana, by their father is a devastating reminder of the deadly intersection of domestic violence and firearm access. This unimaginable loss comes amid a troubling rise in intimate partner violence across the country, including the recent deaths of Cerina Fairfax (Virginia), Nancy Metayer Bowen (Florida), and Ashlee Jenae (Florida).

The National Medical Association (NMA) has long recognized gun violence as a public health crisis, particularly within the context of intimate partner violence. Black women are disproportionately impacted, with intimate partner violence remaining one of the most pressing threats to their health and safety.

Firearms are used in more than half of intimate partner homicides. Ensuring that individuals with a history of domestic violence are prohibited from accessing firearms, and that those weapons are removed, is essential to preventing further loss of life. Domestic Violence Protection Orders must be consistently enforced.

“We are witnessing the devastating health consequences of intimate partner violence compounded by easy access to firearms,” said Dr. Roger A. Mitchell, Jr., President of the NMA. “These situations too often escalate into preventable, lethal outcomes that devastate families and communities.

Preventing individuals who pose a risk from obtaining and keeping firearms is a critical public health intervention and an essential step in protecting families, safeguarding communities, and saving lives.”

“Intimate partner violence and firearm access together create a predictable and preventable pathway to lethal outcomes,” said Dr. Michael McGee, Chair of the NMA Violence Prevention Council. “As physicians, we see the health consequences of this intersection far too often. Strengthening prevention strategies, ensuring effective enforcement of protection orders, and integrating firearm safety into clinical care are essential steps to protecting patients, families, and communities.”

Physicians play a critical role in prevention. As trusted voices, the NMA believes physicians must engage patients in conversations about safe firearm storage, recognize the signs of abuse, conduct routine screening, and apply trauma-informed care to support those experiencing violence. Building trust in clinical settings is key to helping patients feel safe enough to seek help.

These tragedies demand more than acknowledgment. They require sustained action to protect vulnerable individuals and address domestic violence and gun violence as the urgent public health crises they are.