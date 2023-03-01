Interview with B. H. Andrews

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill



In this video interview on behalf of the Alpha Chi Chapter of Iota Phi Lambda in Norfolk, Virginia, Rev. Dee Edwards (on right), interviews Brenda H. Andrews, the Publisher and Owner of the New Journal and Guide, Norfolk’s oldest Black-owned company (on left) .

Ms. Andrews shares the rich history of the business that has been serving the African American community for over a century, as she discusses her challenges and successes. This engaging and informative interview sheds light on the importance of the New Journal and Guide to the African American community in Norfolk, and how the business has evolved over the years to adapt to changing times.

Anyone interested in the history of legacy African American businesses and publications would find this interview insightful and informative.

#WomenHistoryMonth #WHM