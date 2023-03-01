Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hampton Roads Community News

Interview with B. H. Andrews

In this video interview on behalf of the Alpha Chi Chapter of Iota Phi Lambda in Norfolk, Virginia, Rev. Dee Edwards (on right), interviews Brenda H. Andrews, the Publisher and Owner of the New Journal and Guide, Norfolk’s oldest Black-owned company (on left) .

Published

video
play-sharp-fill

In this video interview on behalf of the Alpha Chi Chapter of Iota Phi Lambda in Norfolk, Virginia, Rev. Dee Edwards (on right), interviews Brenda H. Andrews, the Publisher and Owner of the New Journal and Guide, Norfolk’s oldest Black-owned company (on left) .

Ms. Andrews shares the rich history of the business that has been serving the African American community for over a century, as she discusses her challenges and successes. This engaging and informative interview sheds light on the importance of the New Journal and Guide to the African American community in Norfolk, and how the business has evolved over the years to adapt to changing times.

Anyone interested in the history of legacy African American businesses and publications would find this interview insightful and informative.

 #WomenHistoryMonth #WHM

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
In this article:, , , , , , ,

NJG 2023 Calendar

Purchase Through Paypal

You may find these interesting

Black Business News

Nation’s Largest Black-Owned Bank Now Offers Expanded ATM Network

Special to the New Journal and Guide According to the Finder Website, there are 42 Black-owned banks and financial institutions in the United States....

3 days ago

Black History

Shirley Chisholm: First Black Woman In U.S. Congress

By Jaelyn Scott Winter Intern New Journal and Guide Shirley Ann Chisholm was born on November 30, 1924, in New York City, New York....

12 hours ago

Black History

McClellan Makes Women’s & Black History In Virginia

By Leonard E. Colvin Chief Reporter New Journal and Guide Virginia State Democratic Senator Jennifer McClellan won the special election held Feb. 21 to...

13 hours ago

Entertainment

VSC Play Now At The Wells Highlights 4 Black Women

NORFOLK The Virginia Stage Company (VSC) production of Pearl Cleage’s Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous, runs from March 1-19, 2023 at the Wells Theatre...

12 hours ago
%d bloggers like this: