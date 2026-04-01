Inaugural Jazzteenth Festival On Oceanfront For Juneteenth

VIRGINIA BEACH

The inaugural Jazzteenth Festival on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront has announced Grammy-nominated R&B powerhouse Keke Wyatt and acclaimed soul singer Vivian Green as its first headlining performers. The free public festival will take place Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 2405 Atlantic Avenue, bringing live music, cultural arts, and community-centered programming to celebrate Juneteenth.

Known for her powerhouse vocals and chart-topping collaborations, Keke Wyatt has earned widespread recognition for her dynamic performances and enduring R&B hits. Joining her is Vivian Green, whose soulful sound and signature songs have made her a standout voice in contemporary R&B and neo-soul for more than two decades.

The artists announcement marks the first major programming reveal for the new festival, which aims to establish a signature Juneteenth tradition at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

“Jazzteenth Festival is all about culture, connection, and incredible live music,” said event producer George Waters of G-MAN Live. G-Man Management was awarded the City of Virginia Beach contract to produce the City’s Juneteenth Celebration at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Jazzteenth will feature national recording artists, cultural arts activations, heritage programming, and community engagement experiences honoring the legacy and significance of Juneteenth.

The festival is free and open to the public, with VIP packages available via Eventbrite.

More information and updates are available at www.jazzteenthfestival.com.