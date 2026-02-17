In Memory of Jesse L. Jackson

Statement from the Family

CHICAGO, IL

With profound sadness, the family of Reverend Jesse Louis Jackson, Sr., an iconic figure in the fight for civil rights, international justice, and human dignity, announces his passing. Reverend Jackson, the esteemed founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, transitioned peacefully on early Tuesday morning, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy that has forever redefined the moral and political fabric of our nation and the world.

For more than six decades, Reverend Jackson dedicated his life to advancing equality, dismantling systems of oppression, and amplifying the voices of the underserved. Born on October 8, 1941, in Greenville, South Carolina, Jesse Jackson graduated from the public schools in Greenville and then enrolled in the University of Illinois on a football scholarship. He later transferred to North Carolina A&T State University and graduated in 1964. He began his theological studies at Chicago Theological Seminary. However, he deferred his studies when he began working full-time in the Civil Rights Movement with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He was ordained on June 30, 1968, by Rev. Clay Evans and earned his Master of Divinity from Chicago Theological Seminary in 2000.

From marching alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a mentor and friend, Reverend Jackson continuous his fight during the Civil Rights Movement to leading nationwide voter registration campaigns, notably during his presidential runs in 1984 and 1988-registering millions of new voters. Reverend Jackson remained steadfast in his mission to pave the way for the next generation of freedom fighters. He was a man of the people, welcomed in even the most rural areas, whether serving the impoverished or bringing his masterful guidance to hostage negotiations with world leaders.

His tireless advocacy extended beyond American soil, championing human rights struggles on a global scale. Reverend Jackson’s fearless leadership brought attention to issues of racial discrimination, economic and gender inequality, social injustice, healthcare, education, and peace-building earning him recognition as a true humanitarian and world leader.

Beyond his public achievements, Reverend Jackson will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and spiritual guide. To his family, he was a source of unwavering love and faith. To countless others, he was a mentor, a voice for the voiceless, and a symbol of resilience. Reverend Jackson’s passing marks the end of an era, but his vision of justice, equality, and unity will live on through the countless lives he touched.

His legacy will continue to inspire future generations through the tireless, dedicated work of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, an organization rooted in the progressive fight for social change.

Funeral arrangements and details for public celebration of life services will be shared in the coming days.

For more updates, please visit: www.jessejacksonlegacy.com and www.rainbowpush.org