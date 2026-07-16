In Memoriam: Rogers Nathan Brown, 74, Hundreds In Hampton Roads Remember RaJazz Founder

The life of Rogers Nathan Brown was celebrated in Hampton Roads at First Baptist Church, South Hill, and at two musical tribute shows over the July 10-11th weekend. Brown, famously known in Hampton Roads as the founder of the Rajazz band, passed in Florida on June 25 at age 74.

Brown could always be found playing throughout the year in many of the top live venues across Hampton Roads, the state of Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic region before his retirement in 2022 when he and his wife, Cassandra, relocated to Florida.

A native of Homer, Louisiana, Brown spent his formative years learning music from his aunt when he quickly found his passion on the piano. Rogers started playing for the choirs at his home church, Lane Chapel C.M.E., before he was a teen.

After graduating from Homer High in 1970, Brown became one of a handful of Black students to enroll at Louisiana Tech University five years after the school had been integrated.

A second trailblazing event occurred at La. Tech when he contributed to the establishment of the Eta Kappa chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. in 1973.

After receiving his bachelor’s degree in music from La. Tech, and his master’s degree in education from the University of Michigan, he began a public school teaching career that would span across six decades.

At North Chicago Community High School in Illinois (1974), he taught music elements plus prepared the marching band, concert band, and jazz ensemble for performances. In just a few short years, Director Brown’s NCCHS’ music department, specifically, the jazz ensemble was recognized as one of the best in the state culminating with a 1st Place finish at the 1978 Illinois High School Jazz Festival.

Brown and his wife, Cassandra, relocated to Hampton Roads where he became the band director at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk,(1978-1980). While at Booker T., he also taught elementary band at Roberts Park and Liberty Park schools.

Soon, Brown was offered a life-changing opportunity when Norfolk State’s legendary Director of Bands Emery Fears hired him as an Assistant Band Director for the Spartan Legion for the 1980-1981 school year. He would be affiliated with NSU for the next forty-two years, eventually serving as Associate Director of Bands and Chief Arranger. He also led the school’s jazz band for sixteen years and gained additional attention for hyping up basketball crowds at Echols Hall with the NSU Pep Band.

However, Brown may be best remembered for his mastery in arranging music for the Spartan Legion’s on-field halftime renditions. In addition, many people may not have realized that music from his own recording project has been used for background on the Norfolk State telephone system over the years.

As a Professor of Music, Brown taught classes and also laid the foundation for NSU’s Music Media program curriculum. He spearheaded the creation of the state-of-the-art in-house professional digital production and recording studio in the early 1990s. That program has been benchmarked with some of the top music technology programs in the United States for colleges in the same classification.

Over the course of his career he mentored, wrote for, produced and gave a first chance to countless musicians.

Brown enjoyed entertaining audiences as an active performing artist for over fifty years as a solo act and with groups like Hester’s Melody Makers, The Good Life and, of course, leading his very own RaJazz. In Florida, Brown worked as a part-time instructor at Florida SouthWestern State College for two more years in the Fort Myers area. He also continued to work gigs and enjoy live music performances around his new community until his health made it too difficult to do so.

Brown once wrote, “I have not worked a day in my life because I have lived my passion! I am still inspired by the ‘magic of music’ and I hope my students see that I bring my infectious energy as a lifelong learner and experience as a successful professional artist to the academic setting. My goals are for my students to become ambassadors for music and how it stimulates life regardless of their future aspirations after my classes.”

He was preceded in death by his parents Roger Thibodeaux and Mattie Brown-Alford; brother, John Alford (Carolyn); and brothers-in-law, Arthur D. Thomas, Jr, and Calvin Thomas (Linda).

Brown’s legacy will not be forgotten by his loving caretaker and wife of fifty-two years, Cassandra; daughter, Charmona Whitfield (Telly); son, Rashad Brown; two grandsons, Donovan and Wesley Whitfield; two brothers, Franklin Alford (Bertha), and Rev. David Charles Brown; sisters-in-law Cynthia Watford (David) and Sharlene Abraham (Aristotle); and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, colleagues, students, mentees, and many, many more music lovers.