In Memoriam: Hon. Florine R. Clarke Passes At Age 96; Was Chesapeake Pioneer

By Rev. Dr. Glenda Murray

Special to the New Journal and Guide

CHESAPEAKE

The community is mourning the passing of The Honorable Florine Randall Clarke, 96, known for her decades of community impact in Chesapeake. She is remembered locally for breaking barriers in civic participation and contributing to the city’s governance in the 1970s.

Hon. Clarke was the wife of the former City Councilman, The Late W.P. Clarke, Sr. She worked diligently with The Late Dr. Hugo A. Owens, Sr.,The Late Dr. William E. Ward and the Late Mr. Charles A. Brockett, along with other prestigious individuals in the early 70’s, to gain seats and a voice for African Americans on the Chesapeake City Council.

After the death of her husband, the Chesapeake City Council appointed her to serve out his term from January 11, 1977-May 8, 1978. This honor gave her the status of being the first African American woman to serve on the Chesapeake City Council, according to the official website of the City of Chesapeake, VA.

Hon. Clarke graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and Howard University, 1951, in Liberal Arts. She was an educator in the Norfolk Public School System for over 26 years.

Her name appears among alumna members of community organizations such as the Chesapeake/Virginia Beach chapter of The Links, Incorporated, highlighting her role in community-building and service among local women leaders,

She was funeralized on Thursday, February 12, 2026 and is interred at Roosevelt Memorial Park.