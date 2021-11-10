In Memoriam: DR. VIVIAN A. ANDERSON | 1947-2021

Dr. Vivian Anderson was a child of God, never ashamed of the gospel of Jesus Christ. I could talk about her many accomplishments and education; she graduated from American College of Theology Master of Divinity (M.Div.). Ph.D Norfolk State University and the American Integrated Medical Association Bachelor of Science (BS) Sociology and Education.

Dr. Anderson owned a Class “A” Construction company and built many houses, churches, etc., but her most prized accomplishment was being a Goodwill Ambassador to the New Journal and Guide and an Advocate for the Disabled American Veterans.

Her passion was spent in public display. She championed veterans rights tirelessly with her energies and action, toward righting the wrongs the Veterans Administration exacted on our men and women in uniform.

She believed passionately in non-violent public protest. She believed it could make a difference, when others said protesting, marching or demonstrating was old and outdated. She believed non-violent protesting could put the spotlight on injustices, racial prejudices and racial bias.

She was a quintessential African American woman, born of flesh and destined to become a black rose in the movement for justice.

I speak as a friend. Dr. Vivian A. Anderson and I have telephoned, or met with each other, often to discuss strategy. We called ourselves “resisters” and when we demonstrated or protested or when we got together, we talked into the early morning hours, talking about how to help veterans. It’s a civil rights thing, you know. And even as she reached well into her 70th birthday, she still said “what else can we do to help veterans?”

She was my friend and she will be missed. I will never cease in the fight for liberation of my people or tell the world about this champion of a woman who walked among us.

—Brother Roy Perry-Bey