I have been blessed to have many mentors in my life, people who genuinely cared about my growth, my creative efforts, my spirit. There were a few whom, even if I wasn’t immediately in their midst, were ever present in my conscious walk, because I knew they remained consistently aware of my professional and community goings-on. The late Cecelia “Cee Cee” Tucker was distinct in that cherished minority.

Yet, I had not alone been afforded that blessing. Cee Cee shepherded a legion of earnest mentees, including many who stepped across the threshold of her cherished Hunton YMCA.

For more than two decades, Cee Cee served in some management or administrative capacity at the Hunton, from Director to Chair of the Board of Directors. In 1991, even when she assumed the role of Assistant to the President for Community Relations at Old Dominion University, her unyielding support of the Hunton would endure.

“My mother’s commitment to advancing, and in some cases defending, the Hunton YMCA,” says her daughter Kimberly Tucker Broomes, “continued for the next 34 years of her life.”

Originally known as the Norfolk Colored YMCA, the Hunton YMCA’s namesake William Alphaeus Hunton, played a major role in establishing the treasured institution over 150 years ago, in 1875. The Y became a critical hub in the city’s African-American community.

In 1935, the Norfolk Unit of Virginia Union University was founded at its original Wood Street location. The school would become what is now Norfolk State University. The old Norfolk Players Guild, once the 3rd oldest, continuously producing African-American theater company in the nation, was at one time based at the Hunton.

Cee Cee was well aware of the Hunton YMCA’s rich, remarkable history, locally, regionally, and nationally.

It became a stalwart advocate in ensuring its vital role as a centerpiece of hope, growth, education, and dreams for Norfolk’s undeserved African-American population. The Hunton is a “Heritage YMCA,” one of only four in the country expressly established and focused on serving minorities and the poor.

Hunton YMCA Chief Executive Officer Tonja Williams notes, “The programs offered are Preschool for ages 21⁄2 to 4; Before and After Care for Pre-K to Middle School students ages 5 to 12; Summer Camp; Winter Break Camp; and Spring Break Camp.” She adds, “Children receive nutritional hot meals that include breakfast and lunch, as well as a snack.”

The Hunton’s dedicated staff keeps busy year-round. They served 76 campers during this year’s Summer Camp, had 15 Preschoolers to graduate this past May, and last September hosted a “Grandparents Day” appreciation luncheon.

The William A. Hunton YMCA requires no membership fees yet provides a safe haven and fertile environment for the underserved, at-risk youth, adults, and senior citizens living in volatile environments. At present, it is preparing for a major transition. In the near future, it will take up residence in an expansive new home, to be built on the corner of Tidewater Drive and Brambleton Avenue, and is poised to realize even more stellar growth and deeper reach into the local community.

Yet, never think it will be done in the absence of Cecelia “Cee Cee” Tucker. The hallmark of her irrepressible spirit will be made manifest in every success the Hunton YMCA will achieve.

“Her light will forever shine through us,” says Williams. “Because of her, the future remains bright at the Hunton YMCA.”

Long time friend and colleague Ulysses Turner, a former real estate developer, former Chair of the Norfolk City School Board, and current member of the Hunton Board of Directors, adds, “With her passing, the Hunton YMCA has lost its greatest champion, ever. Even in death, its future and the future of its new building, will be shaped by the legacy she leaves behind!”

Hunton board member Bruce Watts, President, Watts Real Estate Consulting & Development, also noted that, “Cee Cee was the First Lady of Equal Rights in Hampton Roads. She changed the educational landscape in Higher Education!”

Bettye Williams Potts, former Chair of the Norfolk City Democratic Committee and also a Hunton board member, adds, “Cecelia Tucker, has left a lifetime impression on my life. I call her a beautiful dragon slayer. I’ve had the privilege of working alongside her, learning from her, watching her finesse her way through some of the toughest situations with the grace of an angel and with a sword when necessary. She will always be that beautiful ‘Woman King’ in my mind and heart.”

In a statement issued by the Hunton YMCA on her passing, Williams and Board Chair Dan Banister, owner of the multiple Banister Automotive dealerships, observed, “To know Ms. CeeCee was to witness love in motion. She stood for what was right, led with wisdom, and never lost sight of the importance of service. Her voice inspired, her presence steadied, and her heart opened doors for countless individuals and families.”

The statement further noted, “For over two decades, Ms. CeeCee poured her soul into our mission. Her deep commitment to equity, youth enrichment, and uplifting underserved communities was not just evident in her words, but in every action she took. She believed in the power of connection and community and lived that belief daily, lifting others with quiet strength, deep compassion, and boundless generosity.”

Cee Cee’s daughter Kimberly adds, “She served the Hunton YMCA in any way that she could add value, because its mission and impact on people had become part of her soul.”

In recalling that the Hunton was “so deserving of her time, energy and love,” she also notes, “After spending hours waiting for her to finish her work and when we asked her to hurry up so we could go home, she reminded my sisters and me that her work there was so important, because the resources and programs they provided made an incredible difference to the children in the community they served.”

When reflecting on the extraordinary life and legacy of Cecelia “Cee Cee” Tucker, you will note that, beyond her great breadth of professional work and leadership, having served as a high school Biology teacher, a fundraiser for the old Norfolk Community Hospital, assisting in the establishment of the Urban League of Hampton Roads, serving on the board of the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities, engaged as a special assistant to the president of Old Dominion university, and of course intimately involved in fostering the vitality of the Hunton YMCA, one becomes well aware that she was indeed motivated by an irrepressible passion for community service, conspicuously borne in a love as large as the universe where her spirit now freely resides.

In the interest of full disclosure, I need also add that, because of Cee Cee’s heartfelt summons, I too serve on the board of directors of the Hunton YMCA. Again, she played a singular role in my life as an evocative and inspiring mentor. When Cee Cee called upon you, it was difficult to say no, then finding yourself ultimately rewarded for the experience.

When I last saw her, in her waning hours, she got a firm grip of my right arm and uttered not a word. But believe me, I got the message. There is much more work to do. And Cecelia “Cee Cee” Tucker left a legacy densely populated with doers.

The staff, fellow board members, and especially those she served at the Hunton YMCA, perhaps had a uniquely, dearly cherished perspective, as she navigated the Y’s facilities and myriad programs and activities. We all were blessed to bear witness to a genuine portrait of “Love in Motion.”

Terrance Afer-Anderson is a writer, actor, director and producer. He is also President/CEO, TerraVizion Entertainment Network.