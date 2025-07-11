In July & Beyond: NAMI Honors Bebe Moore Campbell’s Legacy

ARLINGTON, VA

As the nation marks Bebe Moore Campbell National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month this July, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) honors the lasting impact of the late author, advocate, and NAMI Urban Los Angeles co-founder. Campbell envisioned a world where every community could access mental health care without shame or barriers – a vision that still drives NAMI’s work today, especially as communities of color continue to face serious disparities in care.

“Bebe Moore Campbell believed that healing happens when we create spaces for authentic dialogue and culturally grounded care,” said Daniel H. Gillison Jr., chief executive officer of NAMI. “Though I only met her briefly, her passion and purpose left a lasting impression. Her mission wasn’t just about awareness – it was about action. This month, we continue her work by ensuring every person can access mental health support without fear, shame, or barriers.”

In 2008, Congress designated July as Bebe Moore Campbell National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month to honor her trailblazing work addressing mental health disparities. She knew that silence–rooted in fear, shame, and cultural barriers – kept people from seeking care, and she fought to change that through conversation and community.

That mission is still urgent. A 2023 KFF survey found that 50 percent of White adults with poor mental health received care in the past three years, compared to just 39 percent of Black and 36 percent of Hispanic adults.

Campbell’s legacy lives on through NAMI programs that meet communities where they are – including Sharing Hope for Black and African ancestry communities, Compartiendo Esperanza for Hispanic and Latino communities, Chai & Chat for South Asian communities, and Maniwala for Filipino and Philippine communities.

“These programs reflect what Bebe stood for: mental health care that is inclusive, accessible, and rooted in culture and trust,” continued Gillison. “True healing takes both courage and collective action. This month – and every month – we’re proud to carry her mission forward.”

NAMI invites everyone to carry Bebe Moore Campbell’s mission forward – by sparking conversations, sharing resources like the NAMI HelpLine, spreading hope with #ConversationsThatHeal, and learning more at nami.org/bebemoore.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.