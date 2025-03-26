I.C. Norcom Senior Chosen Youth Rep For Coast Guard

Special to the Guide

PORTSMOUTH

Ian Lindo, a senior at I.C. Norcom High School, has been named Operation Homefront’s 2025 Military Child of the Year® for the Coast Guard.

According to Operation Homefront, these annual awards recognize outstanding young people across the country (one for each branch of the armed forces) who excelled academically, in leadership positions, and in community service efforts all while facing the unique challenges of military family life.

“We are thrilled for Ian and his entire family on this tremendous honor,” said Dr. Elie Bracy, III, superintendent of Portsmouth Public Schools. “He is a shining example of what student leadership looks like on a high school campus today, and he serves as an incredible encouragement to all our military-connected students and families.

We are proud of his many accomplishments, and we are rooting for his continued success in and out of the classroom.”

In addition to currently being ranked as first in his graduating class, Lindo will complete an associate degree this May thanks to his participation in the division’s dual enrollment program with Tidewater Community College. He is currently deciding among several universities, including Virginia Tech and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, to major in civil engineering.

Lindo serves as president of the Norcom National Honor Society and Key Club as well as Golden Fold Suffolk, a community-based youth mentorship group and service organization. He also is a member of the National Society of Black Engineers and co-captain of Norcom’s Scholastic Bowl team, which has made it to the regional championship for the past four years.

Along with his work in the classroom and in organizations, Lindo has provided more than 500 hours of community service in the past two years, volunteering in elementary school classrooms within the division.

Lindo is the son of retired Lt. Michael Lindo and Michelle Effatt. Michael Lindo served for 27 years on active duty in the Coast Guard, and Ian Lindo told Operation Homefront his father’s service has had a long-lasting impact on him.

“My father’s dedication and commitment to serving our country for so many years is something I deeply admire,” Ian Lindo said. “His loyalty and sacrifice for our nation have shaped who I am. It’s not just about the uniform; it’s about the values he instilled in me – discipline, resilience, and a strong sense of duty.”

Ian Lindo will now join the other six Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year Award recipients at a special awards gala this April in Washington, D.C., where they will receive their awards as well as prizes including $10,000 each, a laptop computer and other donated gifts.