Hundreds Attend 14th Annual 900 Men Strong Breakfast

NJG Newswire

HAMPTON ROADS

Norfolk Mayor Dr. Kenneth Alexander was the keynote speaker for the 14th Annual 900 Men Strong Scholarship and Community Service Awards Breakfast on April 12, 2025. Comedian Cletus Kassady served as M.C., energizing the early morning audience that assembled at the Chesapeake Conference Center for a morning of collaboration, camaraderie and fellowship.

This annual event is sponsored by the W.H. Gray Men’s Ministry at Second Calvary Baptist Church where the Senior Pastor is Rev. Dr. Geoffrey V. Guns. The breakfast was founded to bring together men and women in the Hampton Roads community to help with decreasing the number of African American young men and others from dropping out of high school.

Over the past 14 years, the event has awarded nearly $100,000 in scholarships to deserving young men, attracted more than 6,500 men, women and boys in attendance, and honored 49 men with distinguished Community Service Awards for their exemplary leadership in giving back to the community.

The 2025 men receiving Community Service Awards were Newport News Mayor Philip Jones; Sen. Lionell Spruill; Negro Baseball League Icon Sam Allen; and Healthcare Professional Kamron Blue.

Speaking directly to this year’s 11 scholarship awardees, Mayor Alexander encouraged the college-bound young men to live with integrity and faith, exhibiting “conviction over camaraderie.” He spoke about the importance of their making thoughtful choices and decisions and relying on a strong spiritual foundation.

Advertisement

Recognition and awarding of the Scholarship Recipients was done by Rev. Guns, Leonard Parson, and Cletus Kasady. The Class of 2025 Scholarship Awardees, each member receiving a $1,500 scholarship, follows.

N’Kai Boston, Phoebus HS, Hampton; Mark O’Neal, Oscar Smith HS, Chesapeake; Charles Moore III, Phoebus HS, Hampton; Tyronne Mitchell, Deep Creek HS, Chesapeake; Jayden Skinner, Lakeland HS, Suffolk; David Riddick, Jr., Deep Creek HS, Chesapeake; Rian Windham, Western Branch HS, Chesapeake; Albert Oparaji, Jr., Suffolk Christian Academy, Suffolk; Xavier Tisdale, Bethel HS, Hampton; Kamari Lightfoot, Manor HS, Portsmouth; and Jordan Lacey, Landstown HS, Virginia Beach.

Providing entertainment for the breakfast was the Norfolk State University Concert Choir.