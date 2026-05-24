Black Business News
HU Dean Remarks On Correspondents Dinner During Defense Program
Hampton University journalism dean Julia A. Wilson shared insights from the White House Correspondents Dinner while moderating Women in Defense Industry Day 2026, emphasizing situational awareness and leadership in today’s business climate.
#HamptonUniversity #WomenInDefense #JuliaWilson #WhiteHouseCorrespondentsDinner #DefenseIndustry #NewportNewsShipbuilding #FederalContracts #HamptonRoads #WomenLeadership #Journalism #BusinessNetworking #GovernmentContracting #HU #VirginiaNews
NEWPORT NEWS
Julia A. Wilson, Dean of the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications at Hampton University, moderated Women in Defense Industry Day 2026 on May 19.
Wilson, who attended the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C. last month, spoke to the audience about situational awareness based on her personal experience at the affair and explain why business leaders must employ that same level of sensitivity in the current environment as they conduct their day-to-day operations.
In addition to Wilson’s presentation, conference attendees were ablate network with federal government officials and local business leaders to gain a better understanding of how to win government contracts and grow their organizations.
The Greater Hampton Roads Chapter of Women in Defense Industry hosted the event in collaboration with the sponsor, Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Hill & Ferguson Enterprises, LLC.
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