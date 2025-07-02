Black Business News
HRCAP’S 2025 Community Builders Awards
HRCAP’s 2025 Community Builders Awards honored eight local leaders, including NJG’s Brenda Andrews, for advancing opportunity and inspiring hope across Hampton Roads.
NJG Newswire
NEWPORT NEWS
The Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP) hosted the 2025 Community Builders Awards (CBA) on June 5, at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. This annual fundraiser recognizes individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to service and transforming lives within their communities through education, volunteerism, business, and outreach.
The event featured award-winning actor, director, and producer Malcolm-Jamal Warner as the keynote speaker. WTKR-TV anchor Jessica Larche was the M.C.
“Each year, we take the Community Builders Awards to new heights by inviting a celebrity keynote speaker whose values align with our commitment to fostering strong, vibrant communities,” said Edith White, President & CEO, HRCAP.
The 2025 Community Builders Awards recognized and celebrated eight community leaders across the Hampton Roads region who embody the theme — Inspiring Hope & Advancing Opportunity. This year’s honorees were: Brenda Andrews, Publisher, New Journal & Guide; Tiffany Boyle, Commissioner of Revenue, City of Newport News; Captain Janet Days, USN, Ret., Director of Economic Development, City of Suffolk; Doug Smith, President & CEO, Hampton Roads Alliance; Dr. Kevin Swann, Pastor, Ivy Baptist Church; Cindy Williams, Vice President/Chief Pharmacy Officer, Riverside Health System; Nhu Yeargin, Administrator, YLS Inc.; Andrew Hawks, Sophomore, Churchland High School (CBA Youth Leadership Award).
Guests enjoyed a seated dinner, live entertainment, networking opportunities, a silent auction, and more.
