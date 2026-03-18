HBCU
HRBMP Issues Condolences For Tragic Death of NSU Journalism Student
The Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals are mourning the loss of 18-year-old Norfolk State University student journalist Louis A. Boone, whose promising future was cut short in a tragic shooting.
#NSU #NorfolkState #BlackJournalists #NABJ #HamptonRoads #GunViolence #StudentVoices #JournalismMatters #RestInPower
HAMPTON ROADS
The Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals, an affiliate chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists, recently issued a statement mourning the passing of Louis A. Boone, a member of the Norfolk State University chapter of NABJ.
Boone, an 18-year-old NSU freshman, died March 9 in a deadly exchange of gunfire during a pickup basketball game in Potomac Shores,
“Boone represented the next generation of journalists committed to truth, service, and community. In a short time on campus, he became actively involved in student media and storytelling.
“Boone was a member of The Spartan Echo, the student newspaper at Norfolk State University, and participated in the university’s Content Creator Club. His early involvement reflected both his passion for journalism and his commitment to using media to inform and uplift his community.
“We extend our deepest condolences to Boone’s family, friends, classmates, and the entire Norfolk State University community. We also stand with the members and leadership of the Norfolk State University NABJ chapter as they mourn the loss of one of their own.
“During this time of grief, we remain united with our colleagues, students, an educators who continue the work of strengthening Black journalism and ensuring that the next generation of storytellers is supported, encouraged, and remembered.”
The HRBMP is led by its Executive Board: Eugene Daniel, President; Aesia Toliver, Vice President; Sheryl Michelle Jeffries, Vice Presiden; Rhonda Hayes, Treasurer; Janeal Downs, Recording Secretary; Kalynne Wilson, Corresponding Secretary; Phyllis Terrell, Parliamentarian; and Lisa Godley, Immediate Past President
Trending
- Black Arts and Culture1 week ago
WHM Series Will Explore Leadership, Healing, Rich Legacy of Black Women
- National News7 days ago
The Nation Bids Rev. Jesse Jackson Farewell
- Hampton Roads Community News1 week ago
Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia Names 2026 Youth of the Year Winners
- Black Business News1 week ago
Jennifer Montague: President and COO at Columbia Gas A Talk About Energy, Equity & Women In Leadership
- National News1 week ago
Jackson Memorial Fills S.C. State Capitol
- Politics1 week ago
Anti-Referendum Campaign Draws Outrage
- Black Business News5 days ago
Owners Launch Go-Fund Appeal For Black Farm Store Market
- Political News in Virginia5 days ago
Sen. Mark Warner Tells Chesapeake Dems: It’s “A War of Choice”