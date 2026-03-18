HRBMP Issues Condolences For Tragic Death of NSU Journalism Student

HAMPTON ROADS

The Hampton Roads Black Media Professionals, an affiliate chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists, recently issued a statement mourning the passing of Louis A. Boone, a member of the Norfolk State University chapter of NABJ.

Boone, an 18-year-old NSU freshman, died March 9 in a deadly exchange of gunfire during a pickup basketball game in Potomac Shores,

“Boone represented the next generation of journalists committed to truth, service, and community. In a short time on campus, he became actively involved in student media and storytelling.

“Boone was a member of The Spartan Echo, the student newspaper at Norfolk State University, and participated in the university’s Content Creator Club. His early involvement reflected both his passion for journalism and his commitment to using media to inform and uplift his community.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Boone’s family, friends, classmates, and the entire Norfolk State University community. We also stand with the members and leadership of the Norfolk State University NABJ chapter as they mourn the loss of one of their own.

“During this time of grief, we remain united with our colleagues, students, an educators who continue the work of strengthening Black journalism and ensuring that the next generation of storytellers is supported, encouraged, and remembered.”

The HRBMP is led by its Executive Board: Eugene Daniel, President; Aesia Toliver, Vice President; Sheryl Michelle Jeffries, Vice Presiden; Rhonda Hayes, Treasurer; Janeal Downs, Recording Secretary; Kalynne Wilson, Corresponding Secretary; Phyllis Terrell, Parliamentarian; and Lisa Godley, Immediate Past President