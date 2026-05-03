“Hot Wing Capital of the World” Memphis Hosts Its 24th Annual Hot Wing Festival

By Candace A. Gray

New Tri-State Defender

The story of the hot wing — crispy, sauced and synonymous with gatherings across the country — has long been credited to Buffalo, New York. But as food historians and cultural storytellers continue to revisit its roots, many now acknowledge a deeper and often overlooked narrative: the influence of Black culinary innovation in shaping what would become an American staple.

Long before the dish reached national fame, a Black chef and entrepreneur, John Young, was already experimenting with fried chicken and sauces in Buffalo. Young laid the groundwork for what Memphis has now claimed as its own, as the Hot Wing Capital of the World. The hot wing traveled far beyond Buffalo, finding a vibrant home in Memphis, where wings are not just food, but culture.

That culture was on display at the 24th Annual World Championship Hot Wing Contest & Festival, Saturday, April 18. What began in 2003 as a modest gathering with just seven teams in Poplar Lounge’s parking lot has grown into an internationally recognized event, drawing competitors from across the globe and solidifying Memphis’ reputation as the Hot Wing Capital of the World.

More than just a food festival, the event reflects the spirit of Memphis itself, community-driven, rooted in family and culture and undoubtedly soulful. Hosted by the nonprofit Wings Over Memphis, the festival continues to prioritize both flavor and philanthropy. This year, proceeds will

benefit two impactful causes, Ronald McDonald House West Tennessee & Northeast Arkansas and the St. Jude Walk. Together, these organizations support families navigating some of life’s most challenging moments, offering housing, care and hope to children fighting cancer and their loved ones.

“At its heart, this festival has always been about Memphis showing up for those in need,” said festival founder Paul Gagliano. “We started small, but our mission has always been to bring people together around something we all love and use that energy and passion to give back. To see how the community has embraced it through the years, and how it now impacts families across the world, that’s what makes it all worth it.”

At its core, the festival is about participation. Whether participants are seasoned pitmasters, backyard grill enthusiasts or simply someone who loves a good wing, the festival is open to all. This inclusivity is part of what has helped the festival endure for nearly a quarter century.

Attendees didn’t just watch; they were part of the action. With “Wing Bucks” in hand, attendees moved from booth to booth, sampling creations from nearly 40 teams, each bringing their own twist to the craft. For a small donation, guests tasted wings that ranged from classic Buffalo-style to globally inspired flavors that reflect Memphis’ diverse culinary scene.

The competition itself was fierce. Teams vied for cash prizes, bragging rights and trophies, with top honors including $2,500 for first place.

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Meanwhile, the World Wing Cup Series reached its climactic fifth year, where the top teams from the past five years, inclusive of this year, competed for a $25,000 grand prize. It was a high-stakes moment that underscore how far this festival has come. From local cook-off to international stage, wings were serious business, as Kansas City Barbeque Society provided judges. This year, first-year participants laid the groundwork for the 2030 World Wing Cup Series II.

But the wings were only part of the story. The festival blended Memphis music, movement and overall moxie. Live performances from local acts kept the energy high throughout the day, while the Memphis Second Line Jazz Band led the opening parade complete with chickens on leashes in a playful nod to the event’s theme. The Soul Train Review and Dance Contest, powered by DJ Alpha Whiskey, invited attendees to celebrate Black music and win cash prizes.

From wings to music to dance and wing eating contests, and everything in between, there was something for everyone.