Honors For Cecelia Tucker

VIRGINIA BEACH

The campus of Virginia Wesleyan University on May 16 was the setting for two public commemorative presentations honoring the life and legacy of the late Cecelia “Cee Cee” Tucker.

During the university’s 2026 Commencement Ceremony, University President Dr. Scott Miller posthumously awarded Tucker, an educator and civic leader, the Doctor of Humane Letters (honoris causa). She had served in the Office of President Miller for several years following her retirement from Old Dominion University in 2022. There she served four ODU presidents for more than three decades. Her daughter, Dr. Kelly J. Tucker, accepted the honorary VWU degree on her mother’s behalf.

Following the Commencement program during a private luncheon, Virginia Delegate Bonita Anthony (House District 92) read a Resolution, co-hosted by Anthony and Sen. Angelia Williams Graves of Norfolk, and adopted by the Virginia General Assembly, celebrating Tucker’s life. It was presented to Dr. Kelly J. Tucker who accepted it alongside Del. Anthony and President Scott.

Cecelia Taliaferro Tucker, known affectionately as “Cee Cee,” passed away on July 29, 2025, at the age of 86.

In making the posthumous presentations, both Dr. Miller and Del. Anthony noted Tucker’s enduring legacy of deep compassion, visionary leadership, and transformative service.

The Resolution noted “with great sadness the loss of Cecelia Taliaferro Tucker, a beloved educator, civil rights advocate, and community leader whose life of service strengthened institutions, uplifted generations, and helped shape the character of Hampton Roads and the Commonwealth.”