Health
Healthy Eating: Here’s How Meal Prep Can Help You Shed Extra Pounds
Struggling with healthy eating? Meal prepping could be the game-changer. Learn how simple planning, balanced meals, and portion awareness can help you lose weight without extreme dieting.
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MILWAUKEE, WI
Weight loss and maintaining healthy eating habits can feel like a never-ending ride of ups and downs.
If eating healthy feels like a struggle lately, it’s sometimes not about trying harder — it’s about planning smarter. Motivation can fade. Busy days happen. Stress wins. But when balanced meals are already prepped and ready to go, healthy eating stops being a daily decision and starts becoming automatic.
TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly SM), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, with a “Real People. Real Weight Loss.®” philosophy, teaches that the secret to eating healthier isn’t extreme rules; instead, simple preparation makes consistency effortless.
Here’s how to meal prep to help you shed those extra pounds:
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Focus on Balanced, Filling Meals
Instead of obsessing over what to cut out of your diet, focus on building meals that keep you full. Include protein, produce, smart carbohydrates, and healthy fats in your meals.
• Protein: chicken, fish, tofu, eggs, and Greek yogurt
• Produce: vegetables and fruit for fiber and volume
• Smart carbs: rice, potatoes, oats, and quinoa
• Healthy fats: olive oil, avocado, and nuts (in moderate portions)
Protein and fiber help control hunger naturally, which reduces cravings and overeating.
Prep Ingredients, Not “Diet Meals”
Preparing five identical containers of bland food and forcing yourself to eat them all week will likely make you want to ditch meal prep. Instead, make components you can mix and match:
• Bake a tray of chicken
• Roast mixed vegetables
• Cook a batch of rice or potatoes
• Prep a large salad base
• Wash and cut fruit
Now you can create different meals throughout the week:
• Chicken bowl with rice and veggies
• Big salad with chicken and avocado
• Chicken wrap with slaw
• Stir-fry with extra vegetables
This gives you flexibility while keeping structure in place.
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Plan Your Snacks
Snacking isn’t the problem — unplanned snacking is. Prep or buy ready-to-go options like:
• Greek yogurt cups
• Protein shakes
• Hard-boiled eggs
• Cottage cheese
• Fruit paired with nuts
• Pre-cut veggies with hummus
When healthy snacks are visible and convenient, you’re less likely to grab ultra-processed options.
****
Be Aware of Your Portions
A little awareness of portion sizes can go a long way. The goal is noticing your portion sizes, not obsessing over them. Here’s a simple visual guide to help estimate some common portions.
• 1 cup = 1 fist
• 1 ounce of cheese or cooked meat, poultry, or fish = Base of the thumb
• 3 ounces of cooked meat, poultry, or fish = Palm of a woman’s hand
• 4 to 6 ounces of cooked meat, poultry, or fish = Palm of a man’s hand
• 1-2 oz. nuts or pretzels = 1 handful
Healthy eating doesn’t have to be hard. Plan, fill your plate with what fuels you, and let those small habits carry you forward.
About TOPS®
TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is the original weight-loss support and wellness education organization. Founded in 1948, TOPS is the only nonprofit, noncommercial weight-loss organization of its kind. TOPS promotes successful weight management with a “Real People. Real Weight Loss.®” philosophy that combines support from others at weekly chapter meetings, healthy eating, regular exercise, and wellness information.
Today, there are about 65,000 members, including men, women, and international members who join chapter meetings in person or online, with thousands of chapters in all 50 states and across Canada.
Visit www.tops.org or call 800-932-8677 to learn more about TOPS
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