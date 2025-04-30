NJG Newswire

RICHMOND

The Balm In Gilead, Inc. is bringing the Healthy Churches 2030 Roadmap Tour: Forwarding Our Health Agenda, to Hampton Roads on Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Norfolk State University, Nursing & General Education Building, Suite 205.

Rev. Dr. Jamal H. Bryant, Senior Pastor, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Stonecrest, GA, along with Dr. Pernessa C. Seele, Founder & CEO of The Balm In Gilead, Inc. will serve as the official spokespersons and hosts of this year’s Roadmap Tour. Rev. Dr. Bryant is a noted leader, community activist, and is committed to advancing Black health.

Individuals, families, congregations and communities at-large have been invited to attend the conference to receive life-saving health information, hear from medical experts and more. Lunch is included.

“Every family deserves the chance to thrive, not just survive. We’re tearing down the walls that keep vital healthcare out of reach, ensuring that information and resources flow freely to those who need them most. Our commitment is to transform lives, one family at a time, by building a healthier, more equitable future,” said Dr. Pernessa C. Seele.

The event is part of a six-city tour across America. It began March 29 in Raleigh, N.C. and traveled to New Orleans on April 26. It continues May 31 in Columbia, SC; and concludes on June 28 in Baltimore, MD

Local Conference Presenters include Dr. Keith H. Newby, Cardiologist; Dr. Felicia Mebane, Joint School of Public Health at ODU and NSU; Summer Atseye, MSCH, Norfolk Health District, Virginia Department of Health; Zakiya Minggia, Graduating Senior, Norfolk State University; and Dr. Kirk T. Houston, Senior Pastor, Gethsemane Community Fellowship Church.

Other presenters are George Worthington, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services (DARS); Veronica Crosby, MAMH, MS, Virginia Department of Health; Eleanor S. Jones, M.Ed., Honoring Choices, Virginia; Byron L. Edwards, Founder, Wellness for Creatives; JT Logan, Founder & CEO, FOURDEEP; Cary Goodman, Program Consultant, The Balm In Gilead, Inc.

The Tour is part of the Healthy Churches 2030 Initiative, a multifaceted effort driven by the principles of Healthy People 2030, a program led by the Department of Health and Human Services. The Healthy Churches Roadmap Tour is supported by Johnson & Johnson and Bristol Myers Squibb.

To learn more, visit www.BalmInGilead.org.

Register locally at healthychurches2030roadmapnorfolk.eventbrite.com.