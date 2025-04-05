Health: Spinal Surgeon Discusses How To Treat, Manage Back Pain

Special to the Guide

Minor posture corrections lead to significant improvements in spinal health. Making small adjustments to your posture throughout the day can help you avoid pain and discomfort when transitioning from standing to sitting – this is especially important for people prone to sciatica which poor posture can worsen, according to Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo.

Dr. Okubadejo is a New York City area spine surgeon who offered the following information to help persons experiencing back pain.

Mattresses and your back

Selecting the best mattress involves understanding its impact on spinal alignment. The foundation of quality sleep begins with selecting the correct mattress. Back problems and aggravated herniated discs can result from using the wrong mattress.

Protecting Your Back at Your Desk – How to create a spine-friendly work configuration

Working at a desk station can be spine-friendly if your workspace is set up properly. Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo recommends modifying your chair, desk, and computer to create a spine-supportive workspace which prevents discomfort like sciatica.

Sitting Is the New Smoking: How a Sedentary Lifestyle Hurts Your Spine

Your spine suffers when you sit all day especially if you suffer from sciatica or a herniated disc. Extended periods of sitting place undue stress on your lower back and inflame the nerve roots. Maintaining movement during your day helps to minimize health risks.

How to lift heavy items correctly in your daily life

Improper lifting techniques can damage your spine permanently which may result in conditions such as herniated discs and sciatica. It is important to lift heavy items safely while preventing common errors that result in injury.

Stress and back pain

Stress creates unexpected connections to back pain through muscle tension and spine health problems. Your back is one of the primary areas where symptoms of stress manifest themselves. Stress-induced muscle tension can make sciatica worse while also causing disc complications. Stress reduction leads to improved spinal health.

The link between exercise and a healthy spine

A healthy spine requires regular exercise as much as the heart does and this becomes crucial for people who have experienced sciatica or herniated discs. Low-impact exercises strengthen back muscles and maintain spinal flexibility to prevent additional injuries.

Diet and back health

Strong bones and discs require proper nutrition to maintain strength. A nutritious diet can lessen inflammation and promote healing in your spine if you suffer from a herniated disc or frequent back pain. Calcium and Vitamin D along with magnesium have a supportive role for maintaining spinal health.

Tech Neck: Prevent back pain caused by prolonged screen time

Excessive usage of phones and computers can cause “tech neck” which worsens conditions such as sciatica and herniated discs. Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo recommends practical methods to reduce spinal strain which include proper screen adjustment and sitting posture along with taking regular breaks.

Back Pain: Should you stay active or rest?

People who experience back pain frequently question whether they should stay in bed or maintain their activity levels. Avoiding strenuous activities which worsen pain remains crucial but doctors generally advise against prolonged complete bed rest. Low-impact exercises like walking and stretching help heal your body by reducing stiffness and building strength in your spinal support muscles.

Spinal Health Myths: What’s Fact and What’s Fiction

Several incorrect beliefs about spinal health persist such as people mistakenly thinking surgery is the sole solution for back pain or that herniated discs cannot be treated. Dr. Gbolahan Okubadejo debunks false beliefs about spine conditions and explains effective treatments for sciatica and herniated discs through non-invasive methods and lifestyle modifications.