Health: Doctors’ Association Warns TB Cases On The Increase

NJG Newswire

WASHINGTON, D.C.

After declining for many years, the number of cases of tuberculosis in the U.S. has been on the rise since 2021, according to the National Medical Association (NMA).

NMA, representing more than 50,000 dedicated African-American physicians and professionals recently reported that In 2024, 10,347 cases of TB were provisionally reported, up from 9,633 cases in 2023, and 8,332 in 2022,

TB is an airborne disease that mainly affects the lungs. The disease spreads when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks. Individuals with active TB can transmit the bacteria to others, particularly in enclosed or crowded spaces.

People in low-income, rural and urban communities often face elevated risks due to factors such as limited access to health care, more crowded living conditions, and a greater prevalence of underlying health conditions that can weaken the immune system.

While antibiotics can treat tuberculosis, some forms of the bacteria no longer respond well to treatments. Without treatment, active TB disease can be fatal.

Recognizing Symptoms

Advertisement

Tuberculosis primarily affects the lungs. Common symptoms may include:

• Persistent cough lasting 3 weeks or longer

• Chest pain

• Coughing up blood or sputum

• Fatigue or weakness

• Weight loss

• Loss of appetite

Advertisement

• Fever, chills or night sweats

If you or a family member experiences these symptoms – especially if you have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with TB – seek medical attention promptly.

Protecting Yourself and Your Community

To reduce the risk of TB infection:

Regular testing: Individuals in high-risk groups – including those with compromised immune systems, close contacts of TB patients, and residents of congregate settings such as shelters or correctional facilities – should consider routine TB screening.

Adequate ventilation: Proper airflow in living and working spaces can reduce the concentration of airborne bacteria.

Respiratory hygiene: Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow when coughing or sneezing to minimize the spread of germs.

Advertisement

Prompt medical care: Early detection and treatment of TB are vital. Completing the full treatment regimen helps ensure recovery and reduces the risk of transmission.

Latent Tuberculosis

TB can be latent or inactive, meaning the infection is present in the body without noticeable symptoms.

For patients with inactive TB, treating it is the best way to protect them from getting sick with active TB disease. It is critical for those patients to complete the prescribed course of medication to prevent progression to active disease.

For more information, visit CDC.gov or speak with your healthcare provider.