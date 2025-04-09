Black History
Harriet Tubman Photo, Information Returned After Removal From Website
After public backlash, the National Park Service has restored Harriet Tubman’s image and quote on its Underground Railroad webpage, which were removed without approval amid broader attacks on DEI policies.
#HarrietTubman #BlackHistoryMatters #UndergroundRailroad #DEI #NPS #HistoricalErasure #EquityInHistory #RestoreTruth #ProtectBlackHistory #TrumpPolicies
NJG Newswire
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Information about abolitionist Harriet Tubman removed from the National Park Service website about the Underground Railroad has now been restored, according to USA Today and other media outlets. The National Park Service said Monday (April 7) that a portrait and a quote from Tubman had been removed “without approval and had been replaced.”
The Washington Post reported first that in February the NPS website contained a picture and a quote from Tubman, the formerly enslaved Black woman who helped shepherd others to freedom in the North.
But by the end of February, the website heading showed a collection of stamps honoring those who helped people escape slavery, including Tubman among others, sparking pushback from various groups, including the National Parks Conservation Association.
“Changes to the Underground Railroad page on the National Park Service’s website were made without approval from NPS leadership nor Department leadership. The webpage was immediately restored to its original content,” a spokesperson said in response to media queries.
Tubman is one of several cherished historical Black leaders whose stories have come under attacks as federal officials respond to Trump orders on dismantling diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) to focus on “anti-white racism” rather than discrimination against people of color.
