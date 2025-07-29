By Stacy M. Brown

Senior National Correspondent

Black Press USA

Harlem’s largest annual celebration returns this summer as the 51st edition of HARLEM WEEK kicks off on August 1 and runs through August 17. This year’s theme, “Celebrate Our Magic,” pays tribute to the enduring cultural, spiritual, and historical legacy of Harlem, while spotlighting a lineup of events designed to inspire, uplift, and engage residents and visitors alike.

Founded in 1974 as a one-day event by the late Hon. Percy Sutton to revitalize Harlem during a period of economic despair, HARLEM WEEK has grown into a 17-day global celebration with both live and virtual experiences.

Co-founder and current chairman Lloyd Williams emphasized the event’s enduring power: “Our rich history and culture is just that, magic. From the cultural revival that was the Harlem Renaissance to institutions like the Apollo Theater and the National Jazz Museum in Harlem, this year’s theme embodies that despite challenges we may face, our creativity and our joy is magic.”

This year’s programming features more than 100 events across arts, music, health, business, technology, and education, while honoring icons such as civil rights trailblazer Hazel Dukes, Rep. Charles Rangel, music legends Kool & The Gang, Roberta Flack, Quincy Jones, Angie Stone, DJ Clark Kent, and the centennial of Malcolm X. The life and legacy of Harry Belafonte will also be honored with a street renaming ceremony.

HARLEM WEEK 2025 officially begins with Senior Citizens Day on August 1 at the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building. Attendees can expect health screenings, tech panels, and performances tailored to Harlem’s elder community. The following weekend, on August 2 and again on August 9 and 16, “Summer Streets Celebrating HARLEM WEEK” will transform Harlem’s blocks into car-free zones for live music, biking, roller-skating, and dancing, offering what organizers call the “hottest block party in the nation.”

On August 9, Harlem’s streets will fill with runners and walkers for the Percy Sutton Harlem 5K Run and the Hazel Dukes Memorial Family Health Walk, followed by “Great Jazz on the Great Hill” in Central Park, featuring performances from renowned jazz musicians.

The festival continues on August 11 with the HARLEM WEEK Youth Conference, followed by Economic Development Day on August 12, and the NYC Jobs & Career Fair on August 13 at City College, where more than 40 employers across various industries will recruit talent and host development workshops. Black Health Matters and HARLEM WEEK will host a major health summit on August 14 at Riverside Church, offering wellness panels, screenings, and community engagement focused on health equity. That evening, food lovers will gather for the Uptown Night Market, a celebration of global cuisines, culture, and family activities.

One of HARLEM WEEK’s most anticipated days – “Summer in the City” – takes place August 16, featuring Harlem Broadway Row performances, a fashion show, health screenings, and hundreds of vendors.

The day concludes with the HARLEM WEEK/IMAGENATION Outdoor Film Festival screening of Wicked at St. Nicholas Park. Children and families will enjoy the Alex Trebek Harlem Children’s Spelling Bee on August 16, as well as the NYC Children’s Festival at Howard Bennett Playground on August 16-17, featuring arts & crafts, face painting, double dutch, and performances.

Advertisement

HARLEM DAY, the grand finale on August 17, will take over 135th Street from Fifth Avenue to St. Nicholas Avenue. Featuring three entertainment stages, Harlem Health Village, and musical genres ranging from jazz to gospel to soca, HARLEM DAY reflects the vibrancy and global influence of Harlem itself.

“Harlem Week celebrates that talent in all its various aspects,” said Vincent Boudreau, President of City College of New York. “It’s a joy for us to be part of the celebration.”

HARLEM WEEK is presented by The Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce and supported by sponsors including Amazon Access, City College of New York, and Chase Bank. Nancy Dalton, Director of Amazon Access, noted, “Together, we’re creating more effective pathways to affordable, nutritious food.”

For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit harlemweek.com.