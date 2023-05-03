Hampton University To Install 13th President, April 1

HAMPTON

A series of events are underway this week as Hampton University prepares for the investiture of President Darrell K. Williams, Lieutenant General (USA Retired) on April 1. This presidential investiture is the university’s first in 45 years, following the long-time presidency of Dr. William Harvey, who retired last year.

President Williams returned to his Home by the Sea to become the University’s 13th president on July 1, 2022. He and his wife, First Lady Myra Richardson Williams, are 1983 graduates of Hampton.

“I am thrilled to have been selected as the next president. I will work tirelessly with students, faculty, staff, alumni and the broader community to prepare our graduates for today and for the continuously evolving, technology-driven workforce of tomorrow,” said Williams.

The West Palm Beach, Florida native and global leader brings to Hampton over four decades of proven success in leading complex domestic and international military, government, civilian, academic institutional, and commercial business organizations. He served for over 37 years in the U.S. military, the final 11 at the executive and enterprise levels.

The university’s four-day grand celebration was planned to acknowledge President Williams’ inauguration, who has shared his vision to Deliver the Number One Student Experience in America for Hampton students.

On Wednesday, March 29, the Hampton University Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in the Convocation Center spotlighted star athletes. This event was live streamed. Following the induction, After Glow, a dessert reception, took place in the Convocation Center.

The Hampton University Museum hosts An Evening at the Museum on Thursday, March 30, 6:30-8 p.m. The event features the unveiling of the inaugural painting, a commissioned work by Preston Sampson, as well as the official ribbon cutting for the museum addition. A Touch of Spice band will perform live.

The Student Salute in Song and Dance in the historic Robert C. Ogden Auditorium will be held on Friday, March 31. The University Concert Choir will open the program at 7 p.m., followed by performances by the Phoebus and Bethel High School choirs, Hampton City Schools. The world-renowned Terpsichorean Dance Company will grace the stage at 7:45 p.m., after which the outstanding Hampton University Choir will perform. The choirs and Terps will combine to present a magnificent finale to close out the evening.

The investiture ceremony will take place 1-2:30 p.m., April 1 in the University Convocation Center. “This is an historic event that is celebrated to show deference and honor to our institution, so I invite all to come out to enjoy this occasion,” said Williams.

President and First Lady Williams invite guests to a Sunday morning worship on April 2 in the Hampton University Memorial Chapel. The Hampton University Alumni Band and University Alumni Choir will perform from 10:30-11 a.m. The worship service begins at 11 a.m.

