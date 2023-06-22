Hampton University Choir Featured At White House Juneteenth Concert

HAMPTON

The Hampton University Concert Choir, under the leadership of Director Omar Dickenson, performed at the White House for a special Juneteenth Concert on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. This commemorative event took place during Black Music Month where the Biden-Harris Administration uplifted American art forms that sing to the soul of the American experience.

University President Darrell K. Williams shared his excitement for the invitation, “We are absolutely thrilled and proud to have the Hampton University Concert Choir represent our institution at the White House for this remarkable Juneteenth Concert. This invitation speaks volumes about the immense talent and unwavering dedication of our choir members, as well as the incredible leadership of Director Omar Dickenson. I extend my appreciation to the President and First Lady for hosting this extraordinary event. The Hampton University Concert Choir’s performance will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on this momentous occasion, showcasing the talent, passion, and artistry that epitomize our university’s commitment to excellence.”

Renowned for their powerful voices and stage presence, the Hampton University Concert Choir has maintained a repertoire of choral masterworks from some of the most prolific American composers.

University Choir Director Omar Dickenson shared his sentiment regarding the performance opportunity, ”It is a profound privilege to showcase the talent, passion, and artistry of our exceptional choir members on such a historic stage. This performance not only represents a significant milestone in our journey but also symbolizes the power of music to bring people together, celebrate our shared culture, and honor the rich contributions of the Black community. We are deeply thankful to the President and First Lady for their recognition of the importance of Juneteenth and Black Music Month.”