Hampton Roads AHA Names Jaylyn Brown Exec. Director

Special to the New Journal and Guide

HAMPTON ROADS

On Jan. 20, 2026, the American Heart Association announced the promotion of Jaylyn Brown to executive director for Hampton Roads. Brown, a nationally recognized communications leader and award-winning strategist, has spent the past four years driving some of the Association’s most innovative and high-impact initiatives in the region in the role of marketing communications director.

A catalyst for first-ever collaborations, Brown has led groundbreaking activations including the Women in Media Luncheon, collaborations with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and engagement with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). Her work has brought national talent to local platforms, elevating community-focused campaigns and strengthening the Association’s reach across Hampton Roads.

Brown has also contributed significantly to progress in public policy and youth health protection across the state. She played a key role in shaping the strategy, communications and stakeholder engagement that supported the successful passage of Virginia’s Cardiac Emergency Response Plans (CERP) bill, collaborating closely with the NFL’s Smart Heart Sports Coalition to champion the importance of emergency planning in schools and youth athletic settings.

The legislation represents one of her most meaningful impact milestones, advancing lifesaving readiness statewide.

Brown’s influence extends beyond the region through her contributions to Scientific Sessions service on the National Crisis Communications Team, participation in the McKinsey Leadership Program and leadership within the National Equitable Health Media Cohort.

She has been recognized globally at the GDS CMO Summit and named among Women We Admire’s Top 50 Women Leaders of Virginia Beach in both 2024 and 2025.

Her accomplishments have also been celebrated through the American Heart Association’s Eastern States Award for Building Powerful Partnerships (2023) and Making an Extraordinary Impact (2022).

“Jaylyn’s transition to executive director is a natural progression,” said Ashley Schade, region senior vice president of development and community health for the American Heart Association Eastern States.

“She leads with authenticity, creativity and vision. I could not be more excited to work alongside her in this new role. I have tremendous confidence in her ability to deepen our community impact across Hampton Roads.”

Advertisement

With more than a decade of experience spanning public relations, marketing, events and sports collaborations, Brown’s work has been featured in Forbes, ESPN, USA Today, Peacock and Ebony. Her history of producing high-profile collaborations and purpose-driven campaigns has positioned her as one of the region’s most dynamic leaders.

“I am honored and filled with gratitude as I step into this role and continue advancing the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association across Hampton Roads,” Brown said. “Our work is more critical than ever, and I look forward to expanding our impact and building stronger, healthier communities throughout the region.”

Brown also serves on the board of the Hampton Roads Youth Foundation and is an active member of the Public Relations Society of America.