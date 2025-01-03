Hampton Museum Lecture Offers Tour Through Old Civil Rights Sites

HAMPTON

The Hampton History Museum will host a lecture on Jan. 6 by John Hanrahan who will pinpoint specific historic sites that experienced civil rights gains.

Hanrahan, who recently released a book about Frederick Douglass, will speak from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Hampton History Museum about his book, “Traveling Freedom’s Road.” The event is free. He will discuss his civil rights movement travel book that will stroll through dozens of sites where civil rights history was made. Hanrahan’s lecture will guide you through civil rights victories in Washington, D.C. and 24 states outside the South, from Maine to Hawaii, including Arkansas’ Central High School in Little Rock, which was successfully integrated in 1957 by a group of Black students called The Little Rock Nine.

The Hampton History Museum is located at 120 Old Hampton Lane, Hampton, Va. 23669.

Hanrahan began to compile his book after he and his wife, Lisa, were changed during a lengthy car trip to the South that began in 2018. They traveled to small and large cities during the next three years to conduct research.

“This impressive guide belongs on the shelves of historians, teachers, travelers, and any readers interested in taking a meaningful, life-changing trip through civil rights history,” noted BookLife Reviews, a division of Publishers Weekly.

“Those who journey in history’s footsteps will benefit from this book whether they do it by car or from their armchair,” wrote D. Donovan, senior reviewer, Midwest Book Review.

