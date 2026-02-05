Guest Publisher: What We Can Learn From The People of Minnesota

By Dr. John E. Warren

Publisher San Diego Voice

& Viewpoint Newspaper

We the people, of San Diego and other cities around these States, have much we can learn from the people of Minnesota. First, they did not allow the cold weather to interfere with the need to rally and protest the illegal actions of I.C.E. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement). They did NOT allow the double murders of their neighbors to keep them from getting involved.

Let it be said first that there are some very committed people in this country who take to the streets weekly against the actions of the Trump Administration against our neighbors. But all our problems are not with the Feds. We still have actions of police brutality against our citizens. We have too many issues of people dying and experiencing mistreatment while in custody.

We recently had a Black SDPD Commander, the only one on the police force, passed over for promotion to Assistant Chief. We have had no collective public reaction.

Then, there is the overall absence of Blacks from just about all protest movements. The reason some give is that not enough Whites supported the Black Lives Matter movement. The reality is that the attack on any of us is an attack on all of us. Can we ignore the plight of others but expect help when they come for us?

We can be reminded by the people of Minnesota that we are stronger together; that we must talk to one another. Most of us have bigger issues than parking rates in Balboa Park. We have another round of budget cuts coming and a Fourth District City Council member chairing the budget committee who appears out of touch with the people of his District. We have an election coming in November but we are not talking about candidates in all the four Districts up for election since it takes five votes to get anything done. We would like to know where you stand on these and other issues.