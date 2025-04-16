Guest Publisher: What Democrats In Congress Should Be Doing

By Dr. John E. Warren

Publisher, San Diego Voice & Viewpoint Newspaper

As the President continues to issue Executive Orders that exceed his authority both under the Constitution and Laws already passed by Congress, it’s well past time for the Democratic Minority in the House of Representatives to do all it can do beyond just talking about the President’s usurpation of powers not granted to him by either the Constitution of the Congress.

Here is an initial list of actions that should have been taken and still must be by the Minority Democratic membership: First, for each Executive Order, such as the Tariffs, which rest with the Congress and not the President, there should be legislation introduced in the House of Representatives to cancel each and every tariff not approved by the Congress.

Well, the first response to this will be, “The Republicans control the House with Republican Mike Johnson as Speaker.” The answer: Introduce the legislation, then seek a Discharge Petition under the House Rules, which will force the Speaker to bring such legislation to the Floor for an up or down vote.

While there are only 213 Democrats compared to the 218 Republicans, such a vote would force Republicans to be on record either supporting the devastating Tariffs or crossing over to join the Democrats. The American people must then take stock of every Republican voting in support of the Tariffs.

Then, the “Hands Off” efforts must add Voter Registration and the finding of candidates to replace each Republican supporting the President’s actions.

The same must be done for DOGE. There is no legal authority for the actions of Elon Musk, even though the Supreme Court just upheld the firing of Probationary Federal Employees. What’s being referred to as a coming recession is already a “Depression” for many Americans, both those of color and small businesses. The ripple effect Is already causing hardships comparable to the 1930’s depression for many families and individuals.

Democrats in Congress can make use of the Black Press as a noted “Trusted Messenger,” to distribute both the suggested legislation and the votes, which can be sure to reach the American public. To take the above prescribed courses of action without informing the public is useless.

The Black Press must pay closer attention to the issues beyond our support of the current Selective Buying Campaign against Target and others. We must talk to and find ways to help both the Congress and each other during these difficult times.