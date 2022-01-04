Granby High ROTC Observes Annual MLK Day of Service

By Ernest Lowery

Community Correspondent

New Journal and Guide

On the 18th day of January 2021, we celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As I trolled about the 757 searching for any outside activities relating to Dr. King events, I found what I was looking for at the juncture of Church Street and Brambleton Ave. in Norfolk.

The year 2020 was filled with many distractions, especially the COVID pandemic which slowed down most public and outside activities, and this year, forced practically all MLK events to be carried out through zoom or some other type of outlet to communicate. However, I met some dedicated high school students who were out in masks making a difference in support of the

MLK Day of Service.

Gathered together with trash bags in hand were members of the Granby High School ROTC who were listening to their leader, Retired Navy Warden Officer and Sr. Instructor Jerome Ferrette. Along with him were Michael Dyer, Master Chief (Retired) and

C/LCDR India Livingston, Cadet Commanding Officer.

Although the cadets have many activities they perform throughout the year, this is their bread and butter community outreach project. Collectively, they scoured around the MLK Monument on Church St. and the surrounding area for any debris and placed it in their containers. With a group exceeding a dozen, they made short work through their thorough military style cleaning. This has become an annual pride event for the school and the cadets.

The big take away with these students is the fact that not only do they take the time out to do something for the community each year, they all receive a detailed orientation about MLK’s life and his philosophy.

As I listened, as well, it was a treat for me to see these young students absorb the facts about Dr. King… it was refreshing to see and hear.

As a side note I couldn’t help noticing how diverse this group was, I know Dr. King would appreciate this moment.

We thank you for your service.