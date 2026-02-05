Grammys Open Black History Month as Michael Jackson’s Story Heads to the Big Screen

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Sunday’s Grammy Awards opened Black History Month while also setting the tone for a year that will once again bring Michael Jackson to the forefront of popular culture. When Jackson made history in 1984, winning eight Grammys for the Thriller album, the awards field was far more limited than it is today. With the dramatic expansion of Grammy categories since then, it is not difficult to imagine that a release of that scale in the current era could have produced well over a dozen wins from an even larger number of nominations. More than forty years later, the King of Pop is preparing to command attention again, this time through a major motion picture.

Lionsgate has released a new trailer for “Michael,” its long-anticipated biopic charting Jackson’s rise from his earliest days with the Jackson 5 to his emergence as a global phenomenon. The film seeks to balance the spectacle of his success with the complexity of the man behind the music.

Taking on the title role is Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson’s nephew, in his first major film performance. The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua from a screenplay by John Logan.

Fuqua has expressed strong confidence in Jackson’s portrayal. “But most importantly, it’s Jaafar who embodies Michael,” Fuqua told People. “It goes beyond the physical resemblance. It’s Michael’s spirit that comes through in a magical way. You have to experience it to believe it.”

The production features a notable ensemble cast. Colman Domingo plays family patriarch Joe Jackson, alongside Nia Long as Katherine Jackson. Miles Teller portrays entertainment attorney John Branca, with Laura Harrier appearing as music executive Suzanne de Passe. Additional roles include Kat Graham as Diana Ross and Larenz Tate as Motown founder Berry Gordy. Jackson’s siblings are portrayed by Jamal R. Henderson as Jermaine, Tre’ Horton as Marlon, Rhyan Hill as Tito, Joseph David-Jones as Jackie and Jessica Sula as La Toya.

According to the film’s official synopsis, “Michael” offers a cinematic portrait of one of the most influential artists in history, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead singer of the Jackson 5 to the creative force driven to become the biggest entertainer in the world. The film explores his life away from the stage while recreating some of the most iconic moments from his early solo career, placing audiences closer to Michael Jackson than ever before.

Produced with the support of the Jackson estate, “Michael” is a collaboration between Lionsgate and GK Films.

The film is scheduled to open in theaters April 24. View the trailer here.