Graduates of the 2nd Session ELITE Unit Academy, Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office
The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office celebrated the graduation of 13 cadets from its ELITE Unit Academy, a unique community program for individuals with intellectual disabilities to train and serve alongside deputies.
CHESAPEAKE
The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office recently graduated 13 outstanding individuals from the 2nd Session of the ELITE Unit Academy, a community program designed to provide individuals with intellectual disabilities an opportunity to serve their community and experience the various duties of a deputy sheriff.
Throughout the academy, cadets engaged in a wide range of training sessions that focused on situational awareness, fitness and nutrition, team building, marching and formation, self-defense, communication skills, public speaking, and community service.
Sheriff Dave Rosado and Undersheriff Christopher Pascal presented awards and recognized promotions at the graduation ceremony. Each graduate earned their title as a Deputy and will now report for duty, volunteering at community events alongside CSO deputies.
Congratulations to our newest Elite Unit Deputies: Deputy Howard Alston; Deputy Erin Clanton; Deputy Nicole Cooke; Deputy Bryce Core; Deputy Hannah Ellenbecker; Deputy Jamiya Hawkins; Deputy Jayden Hawkins; Deputy Quentin Holder; Deputy Stacey Kearnes; Deputy William Kendrick Jr.; Deputy Aleksander Seeley; and Deputy Calvin Weston.
Promotions: Sergeant Erik Nelson; Sergeant Chad Allen; Lieutenant Kaitlin Dykes; Captain Javonta Riddick.
