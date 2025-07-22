CHESAPEAKE

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office recently graduated 13 outstanding individuals from the 2nd Session of the ELITE Unit Academy, a community program designed to provide individuals with intellectual disabilities an opportunity to serve their community and experience the various duties of a deputy sheriff.

Throughout the academy, cadets engaged in a wide range of training sessions that focused on situational awareness, fitness and nutrition, team building, marching and formation, self-defense, communication skills, public speaking, and community service.

Sheriff Dave Rosado and Undersheriff Christopher Pascal presented awards and recognized promotions at the graduation ceremony. Each graduate earned their title as a Deputy and will now report for duty, volunteering at community events alongside CSO deputies.

Congratulations to our newest Elite Unit Deputies: Deputy Howard Alston; Deputy Erin Clanton; Deputy Nicole Cooke; Deputy Bryce Core; Deputy Hannah Ellenbecker; Deputy Jamiya Hawkins; Deputy Jayden Hawkins; Deputy Quentin Holder; Deputy Stacey Kearnes; Deputy William Kendrick Jr.; Deputy Aleksander Seeley; and Deputy Calvin Weston.

Promotions: Sergeant Erik Nelson; Sergeant Chad Allen; Lieutenant Kaitlin Dykes; Captain Javonta Riddick.