Black Community Opinions
Gov. Spanberger Speaks At March on Washington
Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger used the 2026 March on Washington to champion voting rights and announce that her administration restored voting rights to 100,000 eligible Virginians.
#AbigailSpanberger #MarchOnWashington #DefendTheVote #VotingRights #VirginiaPolitics #BlackVotingRights #CivilRights #Democracy #MidtermElections #Virginia
VIRGINIA MERCURY
Special to the New Journal and Guide
Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger was one of a slate of leaders from around the country to speak at the commemoration of the 1963 March on Washington on Aug. 28.
The state’s first woman governor stressed the importance of voting and how her administration had worked to restore that right to 66,000 Virginians previously convicted of felonies, who “had served their time, returned home, and simply wanted the dignity of being able to fully participate in our democracy.”
“The right to vote is about more than a ballot — it is about whether we believe every person should have a voice in our democracy, and I do,” Spanberger said.
The governor called Virginia’s status as one of only three states to permanently disenfranchise former felons, with the governor the sole arbiter of restoration, “a shameful relic of Virginia’s Jim Crow past.”
Spanberger celebrated Virginia’s historic elections of the country’s first Black governor, the state’s first Black speaker of the House of Delegates, its first Black attorney general and its first Muslim lieutenant governor, saying all of it was possible “because of voting — because of people using their voices at the ballot box.”
SEE YOUR FUTURE AT NSU
REGISTER FOR ASALH 111th ANNUAL CONFERENCE
Now Serving 2 Million Visitors per Month
Unlock Full Access
- Print and Digital $65.00
- Classic Print $50.00
- E-Guide Original price was: $72.00.Current price is: $35.00.
Trending
- Black Business News1 week ago
New Transport Service Connects NSU Fans To Dick Price Stadium
- Black History1 week ago
Mona Gunn: American Gold Star Mother Walking on Sacred Soil To Honor The Fallen
- Black History1 week ago
NABJ Convention Brings Together Black Journalists, Civic Leaders
- Black Community Opinions6 days ago
Midterms: Building Trust With Black Voters
- Black History1 week ago
Keep The USS Doris Miller
- Black History2 days ago
African-American Studies Cannot Be Erased
- Black Arts and Culture3 days ago
NMAAHC Celebrates 10 Years
- Black Arts and Culture2 days ago
Michael Would Have Turned 68 This Year