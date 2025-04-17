Hampton Roads Community News
Global Protests on April 5: Cities Against Trump and Musk
On April 5, tens of thousands across the U.S. and worldwide will join over 600 protests demanding protection of rights, resources, and democracy—marking the largest coordinated action since Trump’s second inauguration.
By Stacy M. Brown
Senior National Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia
BlackPressUSA.com
Tens of thousands of people in the United States and around the world are preparing to take to the streets on Saturday, April 5, in what organizers are calling the largest single day of protest since Donald Trump was sworn in for a second term.
With more than 600 events planned across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and multiple international cities, the message is unified and urgent: Hands off our rights, our resources, and our democracy.
In London, demonstrators will gather in Trafalgar Square from 3 to 5 p.m. BST, joining the movement alongside Americans, Canadians, Brits, and others from around the world.
Back in the United States, the centerpiece protest is scheduled for Washington, D.C., where thousands are expected to convene at the Washington Monument at noon for a massive rally on the National Mall.
During a recent congressional recess, more than 500 events were held across the country.
