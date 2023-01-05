Glaucoma Awareness Program At Slover Library, January 28

HAMPTON ROADS

In observance of January as Glaucoma Awareness Month, a community outreach event will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 12-4 p.m. at the Slover Library in Norfolk. This event aims to raise awareness around glaucoma in Hampton Roads and will feature a presentation by Dr. Constance Okeke, an ophthalmologist from Virginia Eye Consultants, and the author of The Glaucoma Guidebook.

The event which is titled “Fight Against Glaucoma: Expert Tips To Prevent Blindness”, is being sponsored by New World Medical Tidewater In partnership with the Tidewater African Cultural Alliance (TACA) and the Norfolk Little Creek Lions Club African Cultural Alliance (TACA).

New World Medical’s mission is to preserve and enhance vision by delivering glaucoma innovations to benefit humanity.

Fatherhood Inc. Coming to Hampton Roads To Recruit “Father of the Year”

Since 1987, Fathers, Inc. has focused its attention on cultivating, supporting, and highlighting the role of fatherhood in large urban population centers plagued by gun violence and other ills.

In 2023 Fathers, Inc. will turn its focus to Hampton Roads, which includes Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, Hampton, and Newport News to identify nominees for the “Father of the Year Award,”according to one of its founders and president, Ernest Woodson.

Woodson hopes to recruit various organizations throughout the region to help Fathers, Inc. identify nominees, between the first of January to March.

In June, Woodson said a gala event will be held where the 2023 “Father of the Year” will be honored featuring a Hampton Roads man.

Fathers, Inc. hopes the winner of the contest’s “deserving father” will become an ambassador for the organization’s mission.

The nominee should be a leader, role model, and able to motivate other men and youths to become viable, nurturing, and productive examples of fatherhood, manhood, and gentlemanship for their families and community.

To get an application and more information about the Fathers Inc. Nomination Process go to

ernestwoodson@fathersincorporated.net

(866) 812-7440 Application forms will be available beginning January through March 2023.

Urban League Community Leader Awards At 39 th Annual MLK Event, January 16

NORFOLK

The Urban League of Hampton Roads will host the 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Leaders Awards on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 8 a.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. Presented by Dollar Tree and Riverside Health System, this year’s in-person breakfast will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and recognize dedicated leaders in the community whose significant contributions exemplify service, demonstrate the values modeled by Dr. King, and make significant contributions to the Hampton Roads community.

The MLK 2023 Award Recipients are Honorable Robert Scott, Shawn Avery, Honorable Louise Lucas, William Downey, Steve Lawson, Father Joseph Green, Jr., and George Birdsong.

Tickets are available online at https://ulhr.org/