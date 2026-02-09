Fundraising Good Times: What You Need To Know As A Nonprofit Board Member In 2026

Part Two of a Two-part series

No one knows what 2026 will bring. That uncertainty means nonprofit board members need to be more engaged in fund development and fundraising than ever before. You have to know the financial realities of the organization or institution you serve and take responsibility for ensuring its sustainability and growth. While many nonprofits – like businesses small and large – will look to what can be cut, we recommend focusing on using resources in service of your mission and vision, developing creative partnerships, and building your fundraising program.

When it comes to nonprofit fundraising, all board members have to make a meaningful annual gift. You can’t ask anyone for money and resources if the board isn’t actively and consistently giving. The definition of a “meaningful gift” will differ from member to member, and from organization to organization. What’s important is that all board members demonstrate their financial support. Those who are experienced with fundraising can confirm that many donors and foundations look for giving by all board members, often explicitly asking about it.

There are specific roles that board members need to take on in terms of fundraising. One of those is asking the right questions of the executive director or CEO and working with that person to ensure the organization has the resources and relationships it needs. You want to sustain a healthy working relationship with the executive director. You want to initiate conversation and not interrogate. You want to ask if the right staff, volunteers, data, and strategies are in place. Ask to see the fundraising plan and ask how you and your fellow board members can play an active role. Bring up the subject of major donors and ask if you can assist with cultivation and solicitation activities. Gently question who is responsible for taking care of each relationship. Sometimes there may be a board member – or other community member – who might be an ideal fit for keeping a specific donor informed and engaged. Talk with fellow board members and draft a schedule for board-led activities. These can include hosting tours of your organization or institution, participating in a podcast or townhall, and being active on social media sharing the good news of your nonprofit and helping to dispel any “non-truths” before they take root.

Dedicate time during board meetings for discussion related to fundraising and fund development. Make time for more than a staff report. Ask board members to share their updates, personal fundraising goals, and any challenges they may be facing. Talk about the progress or challenges of annual fundraising and ask staff about their work in identifying and cultivating new and prospective donors. These can be measured and reported upon, so long as information is recorded using data management/ customer relationship management tools. If the subject of a special campaign comes up, open discussion on the potential impact this could have on annual fundraising. Take an interest and always be prepared to be part of the solution. Our nonprofits are worthy of your full engagement.

