Fundraising Good Times: A Different Approach For A New Year

Are you a nonprofit executive director or CEO who wants to change how you approach fundraising and your partnership with the board of directors? If the answer is yes, we have a few suggestions that will help build a stronger organization.

As the staff leader of your nonprofit, you are responsible for developing and sustaining an open and honest relationship with the board. As there are multiple board members and only one executive director, you will find your work becomes easier the more you engage with your board members and partner with them in the area of fundraising. That’s suggestion number one: think of the time you spend with board members as a valuable investment in the growth, sustainability, and financial health of your organization or institution.

Take the time to meet individually with each board member on a regular basis. Let each member know your vision and goals for the organization, even if you think they know them.

Share the fundraising goals and the progress being made towards these. Always ask for their assistance in taking on a fundraising or fund development task. This can include things such as hosting a small group of individuals at their home, office, or other location to share information about your organization and to request involvement or financial support. You can ask board members who they may know who could provide specific pro-bono services…the sky is the limit! What’s most important is that you are consistently communicating with each board member and that each member is involved in some way with a fundraising-related activity.

Here’s suggestion number two: when you are preparing to make a request of the board, or to present new information, talk with each member individually beforehand. Ask for their thoughts and perspectives. As appropriate, integrate these into your thinking. The goal is to share information with board members one-on-one, so they are not surprised by what you are presenting, and so you are not surprised by their response. You want to know in advance who supports you and what the objections might be. Your goal is to gain support and engagement so that you and the board are moving forward together. Of course, they may have suggestions that could change your proposed course of action – don’t take that as a negative. What’s most important is that the board is deeply engaged in fundraising, not that your specific idea is the one always agreed to.

You are most successful when the board is actively engaged in fundraising and sometimes that requires a mindset. Don’t think of board members as “my board.” Think instead of yourself as their facilitator, encouraging engagement, providing guidance, tools, and information and modeling accountability and transparency.

We have learned that too often the relationship between the board and the executive director can devolve into finger-pointing where each holds the other responsible for fundraising goals that are not being met. This doesn’t have to happen. Try a new approach and see what happens.

