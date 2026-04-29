From Sharecroppers to Scholar: Dr. Andrew Billingsley At 100

By Bonita B. Harris

Special to the New Journal and Guide

At 100, Andrew Billingsley is more than a witness to history, he is part of it. From the Great Depression to the present day, the renowned sociologist and author’s work has shaped how generations understand family and community.

In March, about 200 of his colleagues, students, family and friends came together to celebrate the milestone with him at his beloved alma mater, Hampton University. As the son of Alabama sharecroppers, he was able to attend the then-Hampton Institute on the GI Bill after serving in World War II.

The celebration also marked the launch of the Andrew Billingsley Endowed Scholarship at Hampton University, extending his lifelong commitment to college students.

President Darryl Williams reflected on Billingsley’s journey, from student body president to president of Morgan State University, and now returning to Hampton to celebrate his 100th birthday.

“Thank you for the light you have shined,” said Williams. “Thank you for the example that you have set. Thank you for the trailblazer you are, and in our beautiful Hampton kind of way, this full circle moment.”

Like many who shared, HU President-Emeritus William Harvey reflected on a decades-long friendship with Billingsley, attending each other’s inaugurations, special events and retirements over nearly 50 years.

“I have long respected Andy Billingsley as a scholar and leader,” said Harvey. “As fellow sons of Alabama, we share the distinction of leading our institutions through their transitions from colleges to universities.”

Other college presidents, near and far, gave accolades, including Norfolk State University President Javaune Adams-Gaston:

“A Fulbright scholar and acclaimed author of foundational works on African-American families, Dr. Billingsley’s research continues to shape the fields of sociology, social policy, and child welfare.”

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Virginia Christian College President Dr. Courtney McBath said Billingsley’s work formed the foundation of his studies at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) and Providence Bible College.

“Dr. Billingsley wrote the groundbreaking book Black Families in White America in 1968, one of the first books written by a Black scholar with a PhD that addressed the realities of Black families in America,” McBath said. “Thank you for not giving up when you gave Black theologians like myself an understanding of our responsibility to our people when you wrote Mighty Like a River.”

He added, “I was 45 years old and completing my doctorate at Providence Theological Seminary when I first became acquainted with Dr. Billingsley’s work. I never imagined that I would know him personally. Interestingly enough, I had already met his daughter, Bonita, and only later learned she was his daughter.”

Dr. David Wilson, president of Morgan State University in Baltimore, came to honor Billingsley with gifts and proclamations.

“Dr. Billingsley did a lot. As Morgan’s first scholar-president, Dr. Billingsley brought a vision for research and graduate education. Working with the late Maryland Senator Verda Welcome, he helped lead the transition from Morgan State College to Morgan State University, securing the authority to conduct research and offer graduate programs. That happened on the watch of Dr. Andrew Billingsley.”

Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott presented Billingsley with a Congressional Record.

“One of the things about being a member of Congress is you can get things into the Congressional Record, and it becomes part of the permanent history of the United States.”

Scott added, “Everybody remembers your good works and wants to make sure that work is not forgotten, especially now when race and sociology are areas where we still need help.”

Del. Cliff Hayes followed with a resolution from the Virginia General Assembly.

“Dr. Andrew Billingsley spent a lifetime showing us not just how to study community, but how to strengthen it. He showed us that African-American families were not broken but resilient, not deficient but deeply rooted in faith, strength and community.”

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Hayes added, “Dr. Billingsley taught us that education is not just about knowledge, it is about empowerment, not just about study but about service. We honor you by continuing that work.”

South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn and Billingsley became friends when Billingsley served as a senior scholar in residence at the University of South Carolina for 14 years.

“Dr. Billingsley has long been recognized as one of the nation’s leading scholars of African-American families and institutions. His work has helped Americans better understand the resilience, faith, and strength that have sustained Black families across generations. Among his many contributions is his remarkable book, Yearning to Breathe Free: Robert Smalls of South Carolina and His Families, for which I had the distinct honor of writing the foreword.”

Former WVEC-TV television reporter and Dominion Energy Advisor Bonita Billingsley Harris, has spent her career telling stories. Now, she finds herself helping to tell his.

“I’ve interviewed many people over the years,” said Harris. “But the people who taught me the most, my parents, Andrew and Amy Billingsley were sitting right at our kitchen table.”