From NFL Star to Rural Youth Mentor: Ervin ‘Blue Print’ Parker’s Leadership Academy

There’s something for each of us to do, a calling. But we have to listen for that calling. This is the story of Ervin “Blue Print” Parker, NFL player, and founder of the Blue Print Leadership Academy, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Born and raised in rural Georgetown County, S.C. Parker’s NFL career began in 1972 as a high school waterboy. He played for South Carolina State University, which recognizes him as one of the greatest players of the century, and is a member of their athletic Hall of Fame. In 1976, he got the name Blue Print from his coach after an intense practice: “You leave a print on everyone because you hit them so hard.” He was drafted into the NFL in 1980, joining the Buffalo Bills, later playing for the San Diego Chargers and the Seattle Seahawks.

After the NFL, he was a successful sports agent and talk show host. But his greatest calling has been the Blue Print Leadership Academy (BPLA). We talked with Parker, asking him what motivated him to start the academy.

“It started with a conversation I had with my higher power who I call God. I asked, “Well, God, what do you want me to do?” He said, “You’re not ready to do what I want you to do.” And I said, “What do you mean?” He said, “When you’re ready to do what I need you to do, you will know.” And that’s what happened. About a year later, I ran into a professor at the University of Washington, an older Black man, who didn’t know my name was Blue Print. He shared with me that a blueprint is about changing from one type of mental aspect to another. He said that a blueprint is about building lives, building life skills. From there, everything started falling into place, and we began building the academy from that moment forward.”

“Today, we serve the young men and young ladies of Georgetown. When I say rural, I mean rural. We have a lot of young people who come from places where they have no running water. They have outhouses. It’s about 90%-to-98%, Black. For the past 25 years, we’ve been providing these young people with enrichment and knowledge of life skills tools they can apply to day-to-day goals, in order to accomplish long-term goals. Through the work of my sister, Dr. Brown, we’ve been operating in Ghana for the past three years.

If you want to start a nonprofit, Parker has guidance. “If you’re not 100% committed, don’t start. You have to put money into what you are trying to do. A lot of people are not committed to their foundations – they use them as a tax shelter. Answer the question: What are you trying to do? Be legitimate and be committed.” He also has guidance for professional athletes wanting to invest in an emerging charity. “Make sure the nonprofit you are dealing with is a clean organization and that they are doing what they say they are doing. Make sure that you know the money is going where you want it to go.”

Learn more at www.blueprintleadership.org or call (843)545-8861.

Copyright 2025 – Mel and Pearl Shaw of Saad&Shaw