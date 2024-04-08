From Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office: Honoring Two Men Who Broke Barriers

CHESAPEAKE

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office wrapped up its Black History Month by thanking two retired trailblazers: Colonel William C. Bennett, Jr. (ret.) and Captain Junius “Nick” Moore (ret.).

Col. Bennett, the City of Chesapeake’s first Black Undersheriff, joined the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office in 1982. While he made his way up the ranks, Col. Bennett worked and supervised almost every section across the agency. He also served on the Chesapeake Police Department’s SWAT team from 1983-1988.

Col. Bennett earned many accolades throughout his law-enforcement career, including graduating with honors from the Portsmouth Police Department’s K-9 Patrol Academy and earning his CJM (Certified Jail Manager) certification from the American Jail Association. In addition to breaking barriers and protecting the community, Col. Bennett led the way with community service.

After an astonishing 40-year law enforcement career, Col. Bennett retired in October 2023, leaving behind a legacy that will last decades.

Also, the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office highlighted Capt. Moore who joined the CSO in 1980. He became the CSO’s first Black Lead Defensive Tactics Instructor – expanding defensive tactics training and incorporating many of the techniques still used today.

Capt. Moore made his biggest impact in Corrections– mentoring and inspiring the deputies on D-Platoon (including current Undersheriff Dave Rosado and Lt. Colonel Christopher Pascal) before being appointed to the rank of Captain in 2005.

With his decades of knowledge and hands-on leadership, Capt. Moore proudly served the City of Chesapeake for 28 years and left a legacy that is still present today.

