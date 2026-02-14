From BTW Valedictorian to Naval Academy to Ford Executive

Submitted by Audrey Avery

It is a little known Black History Fact that a Black man who graduated first in his Booker T. Washington High School Class of 1966 became the first Black person from Virginia ever to graduate from the United States Naval Academy, completing the Academy in 1970 with a BS Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

From 1970-2004, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps and Marine Corps Reserve (infantry, artillery and logistics), and retired as a 2-star Major General. From 1978-2004, he was a corporate executive for Ford Motor Company, retiring after 25 years. Then, for 10 years, he was Executive Vice President of health foods giant, Medifast, Inc., serving as CEO/Chairman of its direct sales subsidiary.

He is none other than Norfolk native LEO V. WILLIAMS III.

While serving as a Marine, Leo W earned his MBA degree from Southern Illinois University. He was recruited by Ford Motor Company in 1978 because of his dossier of engineering degree, MBA and eight years of revered Marine Corps leadership experience.

Ford favored him with assignments that have had long standing impact on the world’s automotive landscape. He was Brand Manager for the Ford F-Series trucks, and for Explorer, Excursion, Escape, and Expedition SUVs. He was a member of the teams that created the Ford Explorer, Excursion and Expedition. Believe it when I say it, the Ford Expedition SUV owes its name to LEO V. WILLIAMS III.

During the planning for the public introduction of Ford’s second SUV, it was Leo W’s responsibility to recommend the name for this larger- than- Explorer new SUV (Code named UN93). At the time, Leo was a Colonel in the Marine Corps Reserve. He sensed that the ‘Go Anywhere – Do Anything’ character of this new SUV and the character of the U.S. Marine Corps were one and the same. The Marine Corps’ military description for this is “Expeditionary”. “WHOA”, Leo thought out loud!

Ford had decided that the then and future full lineup of SUVs would begin with EX. What name could possibly be any better for this big new SUV than EXPEDITION? It was perfect for the tough character of the new SUV and it was a fitting tribute to every U.S. Marine who ever has and ever will serve! All of Leo’s team agreed enthusiastically for approval. Leo took the recommendation to Ford’s leadership. They LOVED it! The rest is history!

The year 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of the introduction of the Ford EXPEDITION!

Ford F-Series pickup trucks are the best-selling trucks in America for 48 years in a row; Ford Explorer remains the best-selling SUV in America. Leo W is proud to have played a role in the success of each of these remarkable vehicles.

With regard to the U.S. Marine Corps, Leo proudly served for eight years on Active Duty and 25 years in the Marine Corps Reserve. His leadership roles ranged from infantry platoon commander and artillery battery commander to Commanding General of a 10,000 Marine Logistics Command with Marines spread across all 50 states.

Leo W readily admits that heisinaweofthelifehehas been blessed to live and the many opportunities to serve that he has enjoyed!

The logistics of product planning in big auto companies are collaborative, but Williams is reliably credited with influencing the name and marketing strategy of the Expedition.

And it all began on the second floor of the stucco house he was born in on Johnson Avenue in Huntersville, Norfolk, Virginia.