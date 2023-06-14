Free Film Explores High Prostate Cancer Disparity & Black Men

HAMPTON ROADS

In observance of National Men’s Health Month, The Black Walnut, an award-winning, feature-length film exploring the African American prostate cancer disparity, will be screened at Portsmouth’s The Commodore Theatre, 421 High Street, Portsmouth, VA 23704, on Saturday morning, June 24, 2023, at 10 a.m. Admission is FREE and the first 50 men, age 40 and over, who register and attend the event will receive a $35 gas card! Registration is available online at Eventbrite: IlluminatingtheInvisibleMan.eventbrite.com

Having won the “Grand Jury Prize Gold Award” in 3 different categories of the Los Angeles Motion Picture Festival, an “Award of Merit” in the United Kingdom’s Docs Without Borders Film Festival, and a “Bronze” Telly Award, The Black Walnut has been previously screened to rave reviews in Atlanta, Orlando, Detroit, Cleveland, Austin, Washington, DC, Minneapolis, Bay St. Louis, MS, Baltimore, and Norfolk’s own Naro Theater. The film features ten prostate cancer survivors in dramatic roles, chiefly portraying themselves. This Portsmouth premiere is particularly noteworthy, as Portsmouth, a majority African American city, has historically had amongst the highest prostate cancer diagnosis and mortality rates in Virginia.

This very special screening of The Black Walnut is being offered as the centerpiece of a community event entitled Illuminating the Invisible Man, presented with support from the Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center, the Greater Norfolk Medical Society of South Hampton Roads, Portsmouth Health Department, Norfolk State University Center for Health Disparities, Eastern Virginia Medical School, Urology of Virginia, and The New Journal and Guide.

The event will also feature a panel discussion following screening of the film, with topics addressing health disparities, health equity, health diversity and inclusion, and the importance of African-American participation in clinical trials.

The panelists include Terrance Afer-Anderson, Writer-Producer-Director, The Black Walnut; Oncologist Lloyd A. Shabazz, MD, FACP; and Mekbib Gemeda, Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion, Eastern Virginia Medical School. The panel will be moderated by former WAVY-TV News 10 Anchor Don Roberts. Popular local vocalist Delores Pruitt-Polite will also be featured.

For more information, call (757) 839-7963 or visit www.terravizioninc.com.

