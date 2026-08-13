Fort Monroe to Host African Landing Commemoration Week Aug. 22–29, 2026

HAMPTON

Fort Monroe will host African Landing Commemoration Week, Aug. 22-29, 2026, bringing together descendants, community members, historians, cultural organizations, civic leaders, educators, faith communities, and the public for a week of remembrance, reflection, learning, and public engagement.

The commemoration will honor the first recorded landing of Africans in English North America, which took place at Point Comfort, now Fort Monroe, in 1619. More than 400 years later, Fort Monroe remains a place where the nation is called to confront the origins of slavery, recognize the resilience of African-descended people, and reflect on the ongoing meaning of freedom.

Throughout the week, programs will explore themes of memory, resilience, descendant engagement, cultural connection, and the long arc of freedom – from the 1619 landing to the 1861 Contraband Decision and beyond.

A centerpiece of the commemoration is expected to be on August 29 which will include the unveiling of the Isabella,

Antoney, and baby William figurines at the African Landing Memorial at Fort Monroe. This will reveal the first sculpture at the African Landing Memorial, marking an important milestone in the continued development of this nationally significant site of memory.

The figurines are representatives of the first named and known Africans in America whose history is embraced by the William Tucker 1624 Society. The Society will also host its annual “A Jazz Night Out” Scholarship Fundraiser on Friday, August 28, 2026, from 6-9 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Hampton. Now in its fifth year, the event has become a signature component of the African Landing Commemoration and will feature live entertainment and complimentary hors d’oeuvres.

Proceeds from the event support scholarships for deserving Virginia students and the Society’s educational programming.

African Landing Commemoration Week is being planned in collaboration with a broad coalition of civic, cultural, descendant, tourism, and community partners, including the VA250 Commission, City of Hampton, Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau, Project 1619, the William Tucker 1624 Society, and Black Expo LLC. Additional partners and program details will be announced as the commemoration approaches.

For more information visit 400yearsforward.com.